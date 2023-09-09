News
India Hosts G20 Summit: African Union Joins, Infrastructure and Climate Take Center Stage
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-09 | 08:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
India Hosts G20 Summit: African Union Joins, Infrastructure and Climate Take Center Stage
The world's attention has turned to India with the convening of the G20 summit in New Delhi.
The summit's outset appeared auspicious, formally including the African Union into the group, expanding beyond South Africa as Africa's sole representative.
The African Union's accession, with its 55 member states and a combined three trillion-dollar GDPs, adds significant value to the group.
Addressing the global crisis of trust, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the group's meeting, which encompasses the largest Western and emerging economies.
However, the G20 summit's scope extends beyond its expanded membership. The participants are expected to introduce a substantial infrastructure project in the Middle East.
What are the details of this project? The United States is spearheading an initiative that would connect India and Europe through rail and maritime transport routes across the Middle East.
This project is seen as a potential response to China's new "Silk Roads." An initial agreement will be signed in India involving the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the European Union, and other G20 partners.
This maritime and rail transport project will facilitate trade, energy, and data flow from India across the Middle East to the European continent.
However, infrastructure is not only the participants' priority but also the climate.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva shed light on the climate issue, acknowledging that environmental disregard has led to an unprecedented climate emergency marked by increased droughts, floods, storms, and wildfires. Yet, the prospects of reaching an agreement during this summit to combat the climate crisis seem dim due to ongoing divisions among member states.
News Bulletin Reports
India
G20
African Union
Infrastructure
Climate Change
Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know
Previous
