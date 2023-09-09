India Hosts G20 Summit: African Union Joins, Infrastructure and Climate Take Center Stage

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-09 | 08:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
India Hosts G20 Summit: African Union Joins, Infrastructure and Climate Take Center Stage
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
India Hosts G20 Summit: African Union Joins, Infrastructure and Climate Take Center Stage

The world's attention has turned to India with the convening of the G20 summit in New Delhi. 

The summit's outset appeared auspicious, formally including the African Union into the group, expanding beyond South Africa as Africa's sole representative. 

The African Union's accession, with its 55 member states and a combined three trillion-dollar GDPs, adds significant value to the group.

Addressing the global crisis of trust, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the group's meeting, which encompasses the largest Western and emerging economies. 
However, the G20 summit's scope extends beyond its expanded membership. The participants are expected to introduce a substantial infrastructure project in the Middle East.

What are the details of this project? The United States is spearheading an initiative that would connect India and Europe through rail and maritime transport routes across the Middle East. 

This project is seen as a potential response to China's new "Silk Roads." An initial agreement will be signed in India involving the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the European Union, and other G20 partners. 

This maritime and rail transport project will facilitate trade, energy, and data flow from India across the Middle East to the European continent.

However, infrastructure is not only the participants' priority but also the climate.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva shed light on the climate issue, acknowledging that environmental disregard has led to an unprecedented climate emergency marked by increased droughts, floods, storms, and wildfires. Yet, the prospects of reaching an agreement during this summit to combat the climate crisis seem dim due to ongoing divisions among member states.
 

News Bulletin Reports

India

G20

African Union

Infrastructure

Climate Change

Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-07

Modi calls for climate funding efforts ahead of G20 summit in India

LBCI
World News
2023-08-31

Chinese President will not attend summit of G20 leaders in India

LBCI
World News
06:36

Modi announces agreement on G20 Summit's final declaration

LBCI
World News
2023-09-07

Putin will not deliver a speech via video at the G20 summit: Kremlin

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:01

Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-08

Patriarch Al-Rahi meets with Sheikh Akl of the Unitarian Druze Community

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-08

The long road to reconciliation: Lebanon's historic Christian-Druze rapprochement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-08

Supreme Islamic Sharia Council: Will Mufti's term be extended or challenged?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07

Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-16

Latest on Al-Aqibya UNIFIL incident: International community demands justice

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:18

India Hosts G20 Summit: African Union Joins, Infrastructure and Climate Take Center Stage

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:01

Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know

LBCI
Middle East News
00:59

‘Powerful earthquake’ kills 296, injures 153 in Morocco

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:59

Lebanon cooperates with Turkey: New developments in Carlos Ghosn's case

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

PM Najib Mikati confirms safety of Lebanese citizens in Morocco following strong earthquake

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Mikati's urgent talks with President Abbas: Current Ain Al-Hilweh developments harm Palestinian cause

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Qatar and Iran's diplomatic play: Backing General Joseph Aoun for Lebanese presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

Lebanese Army receives ten containers of ammunition in US support

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Lebanese Army Takes Action to Halt Renewed Clashes in Ain al-Helweh Refugee Camp

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More