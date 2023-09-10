Morocco and Lebanon: Solidarity and mutual aid amidst crisis

In the wake of the devastating Beirut Port explosion on August 4, 2020, Morocco emerged as a leading global contributor in providing aid to Lebanon.



A significant moment in this humanitarian response was the arrival of a large Moroccan aircraft at Beirut's Airport, carrying substantial quantities of medical supplies for first aid, food items, tents, blankets for shelter, and essential medical equipment, including items for COVID-19 prevention.



Morocco also set up a field hospital in Beirut to provide medical treatment to the injured at that critical juncture.



The hospital staff comprised 100 individuals, including specialized nurses and 14 doctors from various medical fields. The facility had surgical units, recovery units, radiology examination rooms, sterilization facilities, a laboratory, and a pharmacy.



Fast forward to the present day, Morocco grapples with tragedy following a devastating earthquake. Despite its dire situation marked by economic collapse and state bankruptcy, Lebanon has decided to reciprocate the aid it received.



Upon communicating with Moroccan authorities, it was revealed that Lebanon's immediate needs included tents for sheltering those displaced and significant quantities of blood donations. Due to limited resources, Lebanon would be unable to secure the necessary tents.



In response, the Lebanese government instructed its embassy in Rabat to launch a blood donation campaign among its expatriate community. It sought the assistance of the Red Cross to establish an appropriate and expedited mechanism for procuring donated blood units in Lebanon and transporting them to Morocco.