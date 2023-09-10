News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
G20 Summit in India: Mixed outcomes and diplomatic maneuvers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10 | 11:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
G20 Summit in India: Mixed outcomes and diplomatic maneuvers
In a summary of the G20 summit held in India, the Financial Times mentioned that the final statement delivered a blow to Western countries due to the lack of global consensus on supporting Ukraine.
Diplomats revealed that China's rejection of the previous wording in Bali, which had used the term "Russian aggression" against Ukraine, played a decisive role in pushing the host country, India, to propose compromise language, ultimately condemning the "use of force" in Ukraine without explicitly mentioning the Russian attack.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described the G20 summit as successful, while Kyiv criticized the statement, stating that there was nothing for the G20 to be proud of. President Joe Biden's hope to secure agreement from participating nations to allow Ukrainian President Zelensky to address the summit via video link was also unsuccessful.
Regarding climate issues, the final statement lacked any call for a gradual phase-out of fossil fuels, contrary to the hopes of many observers. This prompted French President Emmanuel Macron to comment that the summit's stance on this matter was insufficient and called for more ambitious goals in transitioning away from oil.
On the other hand, India appeared to have succeeded in showcasing its growing diplomatic influence and facilitation of dialogue. The summit served as a platform to sign a major sea and rail transport project to connect India to Europe via the Middle East.
Additionally, G20 leaders agreed to the African Union's accession to their bloc.
On the sidelines of the summit in New Delhi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a face-to-face meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, marking the end of a period of estrangement between the two nations.
The absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin cast a shadow over the summit, leading some to speculate that their repeated absence could signal their countries' intent to disengage from the G20 in favor of expanding the competitive BRICS bloc.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
G20
Summit
India
Mixed
Outcomes
Diplomatic
Maneuvers
Next
The 21st Asian century: The emerging Asian corridor from India to Europe
India Hosts G20 Summit: African Union Joins, Infrastructure and Climate Take Center Stage
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-09
India Hosts G20 Summit: African Union Joins, Infrastructure and Climate Take Center Stage
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-09
India Hosts G20 Summit: African Union Joins, Infrastructure and Climate Take Center Stage
0
World News
2023-09-07
Modi calls for climate funding efforts ahead of G20 summit in India
World News
2023-09-07
Modi calls for climate funding efforts ahead of G20 summit in India
0
World News
2023-08-31
Chinese President will not attend summit of G20 leaders in India
World News
2023-08-31
Chinese President will not attend summit of G20 leaders in India
0
Middle East News
05:12
Erdogan and Sisi meet at the G20 summit after a decade of estrangement
Middle East News
05:12
Erdogan and Sisi meet at the G20 summit after a decade of estrangement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Moroccan heritage at risk: Earthquake damage to historical sites
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Moroccan heritage at risk: Earthquake damage to historical sites
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Morocco and Lebanon: Solidarity and mutual aid amidst crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Morocco and Lebanon: Solidarity and mutual aid amidst crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Tragedy strikes Morocco: Thousands affected by devastating earthquake
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Tragedy strikes Morocco: Thousands affected by devastating earthquake
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-25
Half-time: Latvia leads 55-30. Turn the tide on LB2 or LBCGroup.tv
Lebanon News
2023-08-25
Half-time: Latvia leads 55-30. Turn the tide on LB2 or LBCGroup.tv
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-24
Lebanese Basketball Team Prepares for a Tough World Cup Run After a 13-Year Hiatus
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-24
Lebanese Basketball Team Prepares for a Tough World Cup Run After a 13-Year Hiatus
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-31
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-31
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Ain al-Hilweh's new camps: A controversial shelter solution
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Ain al-Hilweh's new camps: A controversial shelter solution
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
2
Lebanon News
12:53
Five Lebanese army personnel injured at the Taamir checkpoint due to clashes in Ain al-Hilweh
Lebanon News
12:53
Five Lebanese army personnel injured at the Taamir checkpoint due to clashes in Ain al-Hilweh
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?
4
Lebanon News
08:15
World Suicide Prevention Day: "Creating Hope through Action"
Lebanon News
08:15
World Suicide Prevention Day: "Creating Hope through Action"
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Ain al-Hilweh's new camps: A controversial shelter solution
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Ain al-Hilweh's new camps: A controversial shelter solution
6
Sports News
11:03
Germany wins Basketball World Cup for the first time after beating Serbia, 83-77
Sports News
11:03
Germany wins Basketball World Cup for the first time after beating Serbia, 83-77
7
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's diplomatic role in Lebanon: Navigating the presidential stalemate
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's diplomatic role in Lebanon: Navigating the presidential stalemate
8
Lebanon News
08:07
Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Sidon becomes a battlefield with one wounded
Lebanon News
08:07
Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Sidon becomes a battlefield with one wounded
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More