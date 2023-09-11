Ceasefire agreement reached in Ain Al-Hilweh camp: Will it hold?

A ceasefire decision has been made in Ain Al-Hilweh camp following a meeting held between the Acting General Security Chief, General Elias El-Baissari, and several representatives of Palestinian factions affiliated with the Joint Palestinian Action Committee, which falls under the umbrella of the Palestinian Liberation Organization/Factions of the National Alliance and Islamic Forces.



However, the Fatah Movement has expressed readiness to cooperate with this decision, but what about the 'Muslim Youth' armed group who do not usually participate in official meetings? Will they also commit to it?



Palestinian sources closely monitoring the meeting have confirmed that a committee will be formed within the Joint Action Committee, comprising Islamic forces such as the 'Asbat Al-Ansar faction' and the 'Jihadist Islamic Movement.'



Furthermore, this committee will coordinate the ceasefire mechanisms with the Muslim Youth group. This will coincide with the initiation of the Joint Action Committee's plan to surrender wanted people in Muslim Youth and settle the status of some wanted individuals, which may encourage them to turn themselves in voluntarily.



Furthermore, there will be an appeal to cease armed demonstrations in the camp and limit them to the areas where Muslim Youth is present.



However, suppose these negotiations do not succeed, which will not provide Muslim Youth with more than two weeks' notice, according to Palestinian sources. In that case, a new field phase may begin where they are encircled by several Palestinian factions.



The extended meeting at the General Directorate of General Security coincided with the return of a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Azzam Al-Ahmad, to Lebanon.



Moreover, discussions are ongoing regarding a potential round of talks that may include meetings with Speaker Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Ministry Najib Mikati.



Thus, will all these combined efforts lead to a permanent cessation of hostilities in the camp?