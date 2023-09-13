Awaiting action: UNHCR and municipalities' delay in addressing the threat of Syrian displacement in Lebanon

Majdal Anjar, a town bordering Syria in the middle Bekaa region, is home to 35,000 Syrian refugees dispersed in camps and neighborhoods.



Due to its strategic location, the town has become a hotspot for smugglers attempting to bring Syrians into Lebanon illegally.



Since 2017, the municipality has been conducting a census of the displaced individuals. Despite numerous challenges, the local police have not ceased their efforts to inspect refugee camps and settlements and enforce the law.



The mayor of Majdal Anjar closely monitors these developments. He acknowledges the significant challenges arising in various areas due to Syrian refugees adversely affecting Lebanese citizens. He calls upon the community to cooperate with the municipality in order to avert the danger.



Similarly, Dekwaneh municipality in the northern Metn region has had a unique experience with Syrian displacement since 2013.



It may be the only municipality that has successfully reduced the number of Syrian refugees within its jurisdiction. It has taken proactive measures to mitigate the negative repercussions of the Syrian influx and crack down on any violations committed by the refugees.



Furthermore, it is worth noting that this municipality is faced with the paradox that some Lebanese prioritize their interests over the collective interests of Lebanon.



Majdal Anjar and Dekwaneh took the lead years before the recent circular from Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi, which calls on municipalities to report suspicious movements or gatherings that indicate smuggling operations.





They have also requested an immediate survey of the displaced individuals residing within their jurisdiction, the removal of encroachments on infrastructure, and the crackdown on unlicensed businesses. They have further urged associations to coordinate with the relevant authorities under the threat of license revocation.



In short, the authorities are still awaiting data from UNHCR and municipalities, using these excuses to delay taking effective practical steps to protect Lebanon from the existential threat posed by the Syrian displacement.