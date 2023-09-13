Awaiting action: UNHCR and municipalities' delay in addressing the threat of Syrian displacement in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13 | 11:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Awaiting action: UNHCR and municipalities&#39; delay in addressing the threat of Syrian displacement in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Awaiting action: UNHCR and municipalities' delay in addressing the threat of Syrian displacement in Lebanon

Majdal Anjar, a town bordering Syria in the middle Bekaa region, is home to 35,000 Syrian refugees dispersed in camps and neighborhoods.

Due to its strategic location, the town has become a hotspot for smugglers attempting to bring Syrians into Lebanon illegally.

Since 2017, the municipality has been conducting a census of the displaced individuals. Despite numerous challenges, the local police have not ceased their efforts to inspect refugee camps and settlements and enforce the law.

The mayor of Majdal Anjar closely monitors these developments. He acknowledges the significant challenges arising in various areas due to Syrian refugees adversely affecting Lebanese citizens. He calls upon the community to cooperate with the municipality in order to avert the danger.

Similarly, Dekwaneh municipality in the northern Metn region has had a unique experience with Syrian displacement since 2013.

It may be the only municipality that has successfully reduced the number of Syrian refugees within its jurisdiction. It has taken proactive measures to mitigate the negative repercussions of the Syrian influx and crack down on any violations committed by the refugees.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that this municipality is faced with the paradox that some Lebanese prioritize their interests over the collective interests of Lebanon.

Majdal Anjar and Dekwaneh took the lead years before the recent circular from Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi, which calls on municipalities to report suspicious movements or gatherings that indicate smuggling operations.


They have also requested an immediate survey of the displaced individuals residing within their jurisdiction, the removal of encroachments on infrastructure, and the crackdown on unlicensed businesses. They have further urged associations to coordinate with the relevant authorities under the threat of license revocation.

In short, the authorities are still awaiting data from UNHCR and municipalities, using these excuses to delay taking effective practical steps to protect Lebanon from the existential threat posed by the Syrian displacement.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Awaiting

Action

UNHCR

Municipalities

Delay

Addressing

Threat

Syrian

Displacement

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Invisible danger: Landmines haunt Syrian crossings to Lebanon
Cracking Down on Clandestine Syrian Entry into Lebanon: Challenges and Solutions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-12

Existential threat on the horizon: Lebanon's battle with Syrian displacement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-29

Addressing the Challenge of New Syrian Displacement: Mikati Calls for Action and International Engagement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23

Action taken: Illegal agricultural chemicals pose health threats in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-20

MP Sami Gemayel meets UNHCR representative in Lebanon to discuss the Syrian refugees file

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Insights on French envoy's visit: Lebanese political divisions complicate Le Drian's dialogue mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11

Lebanon’s exclusion from transport route linking India and Europe

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

MP Gemayel: Hezbollah needs to meet us halfway if we want to talk about presidency

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:34

IPhone 15 proves the key battleground in smartphone photography is character

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

At least 30,000 displaced following the flood disaster in Derna

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Awaiting action: UNHCR and municipalities' delay in addressing the threat of Syrian displacement in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:58

Invisible danger: Landmines haunt Syrian crossings to Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More