We will inform you about the areas with a high risk of fires as part of the LBCI's campaign to protect Lebanon from the danger of wildfires.

Yesterday, 61 fires were recorded:

Tomorrow, according to a chart provided by the National Early Warning Platform at the National Council for Scientific Research for LBCI's campaign, we notice that the wildfire index has decreased slightly. This is attributed to changes in weather, a slight drop in temperatures, and an increase in humidity.

However, the fire risk remains very high in one specific town, Ain Bourday, located in the Baalbek-Hermel province, as indicated in the chart.

Tomorrow, Thursday, the risk of fires is very high in 17 towns.

While the fire index has decreased in 571 towns to the stage of moderate risk, these towns are distributed as follows:

82 in Akkar



31 in Baalbek-Hermel



34 in the Bekaa



137 in Mount Lebanon



64 in Nabatieh



88 in the North



99 in the South



If you want to know the names of the towns in these provinces, you can check them daily on LBCI's website.

Even though the fire index has decreased in some areas these days, the danger is still present, and what is required from you remains the same.

Be very vigilant in everything you do in these areas. Pay attention to how you're working, make sure to extinguish all fire sources before leaving any place, don't leave glass in the trash, extinguish cigarettes with water, and don't toss a lit cigarette in the bushes. As for hookah charcoal, make sure to extinguish it with water before leaving. These small steps can prevent major disasters.