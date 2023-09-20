Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-20 | 10:55
High views
Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO&#39;s World Heritage List
2min
Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List

Before the construction of Egypt's pyramids, this site, specifically more than 8,000 years ago, was built. It is Tell es-Sultan in Palestinian Jericho, which has become one of the newest sites on UNESCO's World Heritage List. Welcome to its land.

This site was added to the site that UNESCO listed on its World Heritage List during its session in Riyadh. 

Tell es-Sultan was the first Arab site that the specialized committee voted to add, followed by the vote to add two other Arab sites: Djerba Island in Tunisia and Uruq Bani Ma'arid Reserve in Saudi Arabia.

The Djerba Island bears witness to the settlement that arose on its lands around the 9th century A.D. in a semi-arid and water-scarce environment.

As for the Uruq Bani Ma'arid Reserve, it has another story. This reserve became the first natural heritage site in the Kingdom. It is located along the western edge of the Rub' al Khali and forms the largest continuous sand sea on the Earth's surface.

This is in addition to its distinction with the diversity of its ecosystems, as it includes more than 120 indigenous plant species despite the harsh climate.

With this addition, the countries concerned commit to protecting these sites. UNESCO may also contribute to their protection through funding, but what is more important is that this inclusion turns forgotten or perhaps unknown sites into destinations for tourists to learn about their history and nature. 

UNESCO's World Heritage List is not limited to historical sites but also includes natural and cultural sites.

Therefore, these sites contribute to boosting tourism and increasing countries' income. 

P.S. Did you know that Lebanon has six sites listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List? Here are the sites:

Baalbek - Listed in 1984;
Byblos - Listed in 1984;
Tyre - Listed in 1984;
Anjar - Listed in 1984;
Ouadi Qadisha - Listed in 1998;
The Rachid Karami International Fair-Tripoli - Listed in 2023.

