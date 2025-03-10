After violence in Syria, Israel says it is prepared to defend Syria's Druze

10-03-2025 | 15:10
After violence in Syria, Israel says it is prepared to defend Syria&#39;s Druze
After violence in Syria, Israel says it is prepared to defend Syria's Druze

Israel said on Monday that it was willing to defend Syria's Druze community following days of violence in Syria that a war monitor said led to mass killings of another religious minority.

The violence began last week between fighters linked to Syria's new government and forces loyal to ousted president Bashar al-Assad.

Speaking to reporters, Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer described the violence as a "massacre of civilians" and said that Israel was "prepared, if needed, to defend the Druze," without giving details how.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Violence

Syria

Israel

Druze

