Tripoli Film Festival: Reviving the cinematic spirit of a lost era

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-24
High views
Tripoli Film Festival: Reviving the cinematic spirit of a lost era
2min
Tripoli Film Festival: Reviving the cinematic spirit of a lost era

Less than 100 years ago, specifically after 1930, Tripoli was the largest cinema hub in Lebanon. Every neighborhood in the city was bustling with cinemas. 

In the Bab Al-Ramel area, there were two cinemas, and in Bab El-Tabbaneh, there were four cinemas. In the port area, there were seven cinema halls. However, the highest number of cinemas was in the city center, where more than 40 cinema halls were open.

After the Civil War, most of these cinemas closed down, some due to damage and others because of the conditions that accompanied the war. Unfortunately, Tripoli no longer has any cinemas today. 

The only gathering place for cinema enthusiasts is the Tripoli Film Festival.

This festival not only showcases independent and diverse cinematic productions but also includes a film market, which serves as a meeting place for professionals in the industry to present and market their ideas with the goal of securing funding and production.

The film market also provides an opportunity for talented individuals to find employment in the field of cinema, which is a significant source of income in many countries. 

Lebanon, with its abundant talent and potential, has the capacity to become one of the leading competitors in this field. There are numerous outstanding Lebanese success stories in the world of cinema.
 

