Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanon calls for diplomatic efforts and measures

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-24 | 11:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanon calls for diplomatic efforts and measures
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanon calls for diplomatic efforts and measures

In the item related to the required measures from the Lebanese Foreign Ministry in the Syrian refugee crisis, the Lebanese government is intensifying diplomatic efforts to highlight the risks associated with refugees' continued presence in Lebanon and its regional and European security implications. 

This comes amid the challenges posed by the limited capabilities of Lebanese security and military agencies in curbing smuggling operations through Lebanese territory and waters.

The government urges its Foreign Ministry to engage with the international community and stress the importance of the refugees' return to their homeland. 

However, this request faces obstacles as international organizations, including UNHCR, are working to maintain refugees in Lebanon despite the country's concerns.

In response to these challenges, Lebanon's Foreign Ministry is pursuing a multi-pronged strategy:

Since the Brussels Conference on Syrian refugees and the subsequent European decision to reject their repatriation, Lebanon's Foreign Ministry has been communicating with important decision-makers in various capitals through its minister and representatives. 

Their objective is to articulate the existential threat facing Lebanon due to the presence of over two million refugees and the potential security risks, especially with a second wave of male Syrian refugees of young age entering the country clandestinely.

The Foreign Ministry is taking a tough stance with UNHCR in Lebanon, which includes suspending transactions requested by UNHCR representatives in Lebanon and halting aid delivery, especially for refugees. It is also working with relevant Lebanese agencies to stop such aid transactions.

However, these measures may only be sufficient with strict border controls and intensified efforts to combat smuggling operations. The Ministry is also contacting the Syrian government to address its perceived leniency in countering illegal crossings into Lebanon.

In this regard, LBCI learned that Minister Abdallah Bou Habib was initially slated to meet with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. 

Since Mekdad did not attend, Bou Habib contacted Mekdad and agreed to travel directly to Syria upon his return from abroad to discuss the refugee crisis—a mission assigned to him by the Lebanese government.

As a result, the excuse of "non-engagement with the Syrian regime hindering refugee return" would no longer apply once the Lebanese government delegation sets foot on Syrian soil.

Will this initiative mark the beginning of a resolution to a crisis that seriously threatens Lebanon's existence?
 
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Syrian

Refugee

Crisis

Lebanon

Diplomatic

Efforts

Measures

Syria

LBCI Next
Europe faces escalating refugee crisis: Pope warns of Mediterranean becoming "Sea of the Dead"
From Green to Gray: The Illicit Tree Trade in Dibebiyeh's Woods
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13

Lebanon's refugee crisis: Hindering Arab efforts and European obstruction in the Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10

Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-28

Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-14

European Observatory calls for swift solutions to Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:57

Women caught in the middle: Iran's complex relationship with the hijab reflected in new law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Unauthorized printing: Scandal sparks concern around civics textbook distribution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Lebanon's financial crisis: Exploring revenue potential beyond taxation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Tripoli Film Festival: Reviving the cinematic spirit of a lost era

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:28

Attack in northern Kosovo kills policeman, injures another

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-02

Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

A visit to Akkar: Bassil addresses dialogue, presidency, and refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Europe faces escalating refugee crisis: Pope warns of Mediterranean becoming "Sea of the Dead"

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:47

Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille

LBCI
Middle East News
00:05

Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:51

The stakes are high: Qatar's role in resolving Lebanon's Presidential crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:54

Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Europe faces escalating refugee crisis: Pope warns of Mediterranean becoming "Sea of the Dead"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

A visit to Akkar: Bassil addresses dialogue, presidency, and refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Kabalan to al-Rahi: Some Christians do not want a Christian president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanon calls for diplomatic efforts and measures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More