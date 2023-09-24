News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanon calls for diplomatic efforts and measures
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-24 | 11:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanon calls for diplomatic efforts and measures
In the item related to the required measures from the Lebanese Foreign Ministry in the Syrian refugee crisis, the Lebanese government is intensifying diplomatic efforts to highlight the risks associated with refugees' continued presence in Lebanon and its regional and European security implications.
This comes amid the challenges posed by the limited capabilities of Lebanese security and military agencies in curbing smuggling operations through Lebanese territory and waters.
The government urges its Foreign Ministry to engage with the international community and stress the importance of the refugees' return to their homeland.
However, this request faces obstacles as international organizations, including UNHCR, are working to maintain refugees in Lebanon despite the country's concerns.
In response to these challenges, Lebanon's Foreign Ministry is pursuing a multi-pronged strategy:
Since the Brussels Conference on Syrian refugees and the subsequent European decision to reject their repatriation, Lebanon's Foreign Ministry has been communicating with important decision-makers in various capitals through its minister and representatives.
Their objective is to articulate the existential threat facing Lebanon due to the presence of over two million refugees and the potential security risks, especially with a second wave of male Syrian refugees of young age entering the country clandestinely.
The Foreign Ministry is taking a tough stance with UNHCR in Lebanon, which includes suspending transactions requested by UNHCR representatives in Lebanon and halting aid delivery, especially for refugees. It is also working with relevant Lebanese agencies to stop such aid transactions.
However, these measures may only be sufficient with strict border controls and intensified efforts to combat smuggling operations. The Ministry is also contacting the Syrian government to address its perceived leniency in countering illegal crossings into Lebanon.
In this regard, LBCI learned that Minister Abdallah Bou Habib was initially slated to meet with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Since Mekdad did not attend, Bou Habib contacted Mekdad and agreed to travel directly to Syria upon his return from abroad to discuss the refugee crisis—a mission assigned to him by the Lebanese government.
As a result, the excuse of "non-engagement with the Syrian regime hindering refugee return" would no longer apply once the Lebanese government delegation sets foot on Syrian soil.
Will this initiative mark the beginning of a resolution to a crisis that seriously threatens Lebanon's existence?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Syrian
Refugee
Crisis
Lebanon
Diplomatic
Efforts
Measures
Syria
Next
Europe faces escalating refugee crisis: Pope warns of Mediterranean becoming "Sea of the Dead"
From Green to Gray: The Illicit Tree Trade in Dibebiyeh's Woods
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
Lebanon's refugee crisis: Hindering Arab efforts and European obstruction in the Syrian refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
Lebanon's refugee crisis: Hindering Arab efforts and European obstruction in the Syrian refugee crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-28
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
Press Highlights
2023-08-28
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
European Observatory calls for swift solutions to Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
European Observatory calls for swift solutions to Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
Women caught in the middle: Iran's complex relationship with the hijab reflected in new law
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
Women caught in the middle: Iran's complex relationship with the hijab reflected in new law
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Unauthorized printing: Scandal sparks concern around civics textbook distribution
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Unauthorized printing: Scandal sparks concern around civics textbook distribution
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Lebanon's financial crisis: Exploring revenue potential beyond taxation
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Lebanon's financial crisis: Exploring revenue potential beyond taxation
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Tripoli Film Festival: Reviving the cinematic spirit of a lost era
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Tripoli Film Festival: Reviving the cinematic spirit of a lost era
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:28
Attack in northern Kosovo kills policeman, injures another
World News
03:28
Attack in northern Kosovo kills policeman, injures another
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-02
Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-02
Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
A visit to Akkar: Bassil addresses dialogue, presidency, and refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
A visit to Akkar: Bassil addresses dialogue, presidency, and refugee crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Europe faces escalating refugee crisis: Pope warns of Mediterranean becoming "Sea of the Dead"
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Europe faces escalating refugee crisis: Pope warns of Mediterranean becoming "Sea of the Dead"
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
02:47
Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille
Variety and Tech
02:47
Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille
2
Middle East News
00:05
Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen
Middle East News
00:05
Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen
3
Press Highlights
00:51
The stakes are high: Qatar's role in resolving Lebanon's Presidential crisis
Press Highlights
00:51
The stakes are high: Qatar's role in resolving Lebanon's Presidential crisis
4
Lebanon News
01:54
Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment
Lebanon News
01:54
Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Europe faces escalating refugee crisis: Pope warns of Mediterranean becoming "Sea of the Dead"
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Europe faces escalating refugee crisis: Pope warns of Mediterranean becoming "Sea of the Dead"
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
A visit to Akkar: Bassil addresses dialogue, presidency, and refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
A visit to Akkar: Bassil addresses dialogue, presidency, and refugee crisis
7
Lebanon News
06:11
Kabalan to al-Rahi: Some Christians do not want a Christian president
Lebanon News
06:11
Kabalan to al-Rahi: Some Christians do not want a Christian president
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanon calls for diplomatic efforts and measures
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanon calls for diplomatic efforts and measures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More