Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanon calls for diplomatic efforts and measures

In the item related to the required measures from the Lebanese Foreign Ministry in the Syrian refugee crisis, the Lebanese government is intensifying diplomatic efforts to highlight the risks associated with refugees' continued presence in Lebanon and its regional and European security implications.



This comes amid the challenges posed by the limited capabilities of Lebanese security and military agencies in curbing smuggling operations through Lebanese territory and waters.



The government urges its Foreign Ministry to engage with the international community and stress the importance of the refugees' return to their homeland.



However, this request faces obstacles as international organizations, including UNHCR, are working to maintain refugees in Lebanon despite the country's concerns.



In response to these challenges, Lebanon's Foreign Ministry is pursuing a multi-pronged strategy:



Since the Brussels Conference on Syrian refugees and the subsequent European decision to reject their repatriation, Lebanon's Foreign Ministry has been communicating with important decision-makers in various capitals through its minister and representatives.



Their objective is to articulate the existential threat facing Lebanon due to the presence of over two million refugees and the potential security risks, especially with a second wave of male Syrian refugees of young age entering the country clandestinely.



The Foreign Ministry is taking a tough stance with UNHCR in Lebanon, which includes suspending transactions requested by UNHCR representatives in Lebanon and halting aid delivery, especially for refugees. It is also working with relevant Lebanese agencies to stop such aid transactions.



However, these measures may only be sufficient with strict border controls and intensified efforts to combat smuggling operations. The Ministry is also contacting the Syrian government to address its perceived leniency in countering illegal crossings into Lebanon.



In this regard, LBCI learned that Minister Abdallah Bou Habib was initially slated to meet with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.



Since Mekdad did not attend, Bou Habib contacted Mekdad and agreed to travel directly to Syria upon his return from abroad to discuss the refugee crisis—a mission assigned to him by the Lebanese government.



As a result, the excuse of "non-engagement with the Syrian regime hindering refugee return" would no longer apply once the Lebanese government delegation sets foot on Syrian soil.



Will this initiative mark the beginning of a resolution to a crisis that seriously threatens Lebanon's existence?