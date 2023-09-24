A visit to Akkar: Bassil addresses dialogue, presidency, and refugee crisis

Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, recently made a significant statement during a visit to Akkar, highlighting the presidency, the risks of displacement, and its consequences.



During his visit, Bassil took a subtle jab at a prominent military leader, emphasizing his party's support for dialogue, provided it is taken seriously.



Bassil, accompanied by President Michel Aoun, toured the Akkar region, which shares its borders with Syria, a region witnessing a significant influx of refugees due to complacency or organized criminal activities.



Speaking from the town of Kobayat, Bassil underlined a crucial condition for any presidential candidate: not succumbing to the will of any ambassador or foreign power in accepting the continued presence of refugees.



He stressed that a genuine commitment to confront this issue head-on is essential, as he believes that displacement should not be a means to achieve the presidency.



Bassil also reaffirmed his party's alignment with President Aoun's stance on dialogue, emphasizing that they do not impose any conditions on him and remain focused on the President's agenda.



The tour began in Rahbeh, where Bassil and Aoun paid their respects at the Martyrs' Monument, laying wreaths in honor of the fallen heroes.



During his visit to Akkar, Bassil expressed his support for reopening Kleiat Airport for civilian use and called for unity in implementing decentralization and establishing the National Credit Fund, which both hold significant potential for the nation.