Unauthorized printing: Scandal sparks concern around civics textbook distribution

When news of forged civics textbooks surfaced, accompanied by an official statement from the Education Ministry, one particular book stood out, bearing the flag of the Israeli enemy on its back cover.



The concerned publishers rushed to distribute an explanation, apologizing for the unintended error and pledging to recall the books from the market.



However, it soon became evident that the situation was more complex than initially thought.



According to Hiam Isaac, the head of the Educational Research and Development Center, this textbook was, in fact, counterfeit. The publishing house in question had copied the content of the official civics book without proper authorization and printed it according to their standards.



Moreover, the violation did not end there.



No publishing house is permitted to print civics textbooks; this responsibility is solely reserved for the Educational Center. Yet, paradoxically, at least four publishing houses were found printing civics textbooks.



In our quest for the truth behind these events, we reached out to four publishing houses that print civics textbooks, but we received a response from only one.



We posed this question to the Educational Center, and it was revealed that the textbooks had been printed as usual in previous years except for this year.



Nonetheless, UNICEF, which had taken on the task of printing civics textbooks for the past two years, apologized for not publishing it this year due to a lack of funding.



The Educational Center substituted the paper textbooks with e-books and collected used textbooks printed by UNICEF to distribute to public school students.



According to Isaac, legal actions to prosecute the offenders have commenced. This is a violation that must be penalized.



Are these measures sufficient to secure textbooks for all students, and does the counterfeit saga end here?