Palestinian journalist killed in Israel strike, medics say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-04-2025 | 05:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Palestinian journalist killed in Israel strike, medics say
A Palestinian journalist was killed on Monday and nine others were wounded, some critically, when an Israeli air strike hit a tent used by local media in southern Gaza, medics and the local journalists' union said.
Footage showed people trying to douse flames from a fire in the tent, inside the compound of the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, during the early hours of Monday.
Reuters was able to verify the video from the position, layout and design of nearby buildings and tents. The date could be verified by media reports and corroborating videos.
Other footage posted on social media but not verified by Reuters appeared to show the tent had been burned to the ground, along with the furniture and equipment inside it.
Images appearing to show a journalist in flames, and another person trying to rescue him, were widely shared.
Israeli authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A second Palestinian was also killed in the attack, Gaza medics said.
Later, dozens of journalists and relatives took part in the funeral of the dead journalist, Helmy al-Faqawi. Colleagues carried his white-shrouded body on a medical stretcher with his blue flak jacket placed on top.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestine
Journalist
Israel
Strike
Gaza
Medics
