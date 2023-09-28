News
The Sabra camp rape incident: A harsh reminder of lingering prostitution networks
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28 | 10:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The Sabra camp rape incident: A harsh reminder of lingering prostitution networks
Even if those involved in the rape incident of a girl in the Sabra camp have been apprehended, it does not mean the incident has been closed.
Instead, it has brought back an old issue to the forefront, which is the issue of prostitution networks.
This incident, like most similar incidents, is not the first and will not be the last.
The Sabra incident resulted in the arrest of the perpetrators because the victim's mother filed a complaint. This means preventing such incidents' recurrence or at least reducing them is possible.
It is true that prostitution networks and the sexual exploitation of minors are on the rise due to the economic downturn and the Syrian refugee crisis. However, the greater danger lies in the extortion faced by the victims of these assaults. How can it be avoided?
In summary, raising awareness among minors and filing complaints with the security agencies for every assault that occurs remains the first and last resort to put an end to these criminals.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Rape
Incident
Sabra Camp
Prostitution
Networks
Minors
Awareness
