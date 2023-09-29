Uniting worlds through words: Amin Maalouf elected new perpetual secretary of French Academy

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-29 | 10:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Uniting worlds through words: Amin Maalouf elected new perpetual secretary of French Academy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Uniting worlds through words: Amin Maalouf elected new perpetual secretary of French Academy

For the Lebanese-French writer Amin Maalouf to become the first non-French origin to assume the position of Permanent Secretary of the French Academy is extraordinary news for the small country he hails from.

However, the celebration of Amin Maalouf was not limited to the Lebanese or the French. Both the Arab and Western worlds came together to give congratulations.

Why? Because it reaffirms that thought, culture, and literature once again prove that they have no boundaries.

The books "The Rock of Tanios" and "Leo Africanus," which left an indelible mark on the memory of Saudi Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al Al-Sheikh, prompted him to write a congratulatory message not only to the Lebanese but to all Arabs, describing Amin Maalouf as a bridge between the greatest of cultures.

The French Minister of Culture of Lebanese origin, Rima Abdul-Malak, also read these same books congratulating the Lebanese and French on Amin Maalouf's election.

Amin Maalouf's writings on the Crusades, as seen by the Arab world, have remained consistent across different worlds.

Maalouf has retained his unique voice through his pen and writings, which have garnered admiration from a wide array of individuals, including French Senate member Nathalie Goulet, former French Minister of Culture Jack Lang, and the Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE, Zaki Nusseibeh, among many others.

No matter how politics and national borders may divide, culture remains a bridge between all civilizations—a bridge carried by every intellectual who contributes a line of knowledge to the world.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

France

French

Lebanese

French Academy

LBCI Next
Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale
US aid to the Lebanese Army continues amid political stalemate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-28

Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-20

In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-27

Saudi FM meets French Envoy for talks on Lebanon, regional affairs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28

US aid to the Lebanese Army continues amid political stalemate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28

Fresh approach: Wassim Mansouri's proposed reforms seek to revive Lebanon's struggling banking sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28

Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-05

Fuel prices slightly decrease

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-27

Unveiling the treasures: 6 must-see destinations in the Middle East on World Tourism Day 2023

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Saudi Success in Realigning France with the Quintet: Challenges and Adjustments

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

OEIL: Absence of accountability led to further collapse in all sectors of Lebanese state

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:40

Mansouri: The central bank cannot replace entire state to solve Lebanon’s crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

OEIL: Absence of accountability led to further collapse in all sectors of Lebanese state

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

MP Doueihi to LBCI: The parliament does not belong to Berri or his political party

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Moawad meets US Ambassador Shea, urges presidential election

LBCI
World News
03:34

LACC: Lebanon's Sovereignty, Independence, Freedom, and Unity Integral to Regional and International Security and Stability

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Saudi Success in Realigning France with the Quintet: Challenges and Adjustments

LBCI
Middle East News
14:21

Iranian forces directs lasers at an American helicopter in the Gulf

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More