US Secretary of State says Iran should not fear nuclear inspectors

Iran should not be afraid of nuclear inspections, including by Americans, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News's Hannity program on Thursday, amid diplomatic efforts between the two countries over Iran's nuclear program.



A fourth round of talks between the two nations, which had been due to take place in Rome on Saturday, has been postponed, and a new date will be set "depending on the U.S. approach," a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday.



Reuters