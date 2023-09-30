Lebanon's Changing Climate: Adapting to Extremes and Global Concerns

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-30 | 10:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Changing Climate: Adapting to Extremes and Global Concerns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon's Changing Climate: Adapting to Extremes and Global Concerns

We've entered the seasons of autumn and winter, and as the world around us witnesses rapid and sometimes destructive climate changes, and since Lebanon is at the heart of it all, we've seen some weather changes throughout the year. We need to be prepared for what lies ahead in the coming months.
For example, last fall, in October 2022, Lebanon was hit by a heavy rainstorm that caused significant rainfall in a short period. This led to floods that stranded cars for hours, and unfortunately, an elderly citizen named Ramez Makhoul lost his life after his car was swept away in a slope in the Zouk Mosbeh area.

During the winter, we experienced a long period of stability that lasted over three weeks, and we saw snow on January 31st. In the summer, specifically in late August, on the 28th, we witnessed a hailstorm and heavy rainfall exceeding 30 mm in some areas. Additionally, we experienced intense heatwaves with temperatures reaching 37°C on the coast, 38°C in the mountains, and 43°C in the Bekaa Valley. Humidity levels reached 95%.

What's happening with the weather around the world? Every season, we witness waves of climate extremes, which is a concern.

So, what's happening with the weather around the world? Joe Kareh can indeed tell us more. What does climate change mean?
Climate patterns worldwide are changing significantly, affecting both temperatures and rainfall. The weather is becoming more extreme.

What causes climate change? The phenomenon of global warming has been worsening for years. What is global warming?
Global warming is the rise in average surface temperatures near the Earth's surface.

What causes global warming? The cause is pollution and the emission of gases like carbon dioxide from various factors, including heavy industries and population growth.
Does Lebanon contribute to greenhouse gas emissions? No, Lebanon is not an industrial country and, therefore, does not contribute to the causes of global warming.

What are the damages of global warming? One of the results of global warming is climate change worldwide and frequent extreme weather events in various countries.

Is Lebanon immune to extreme weather? Certainly not. Lebanon is affected in one way or another, and we need to adapt to the reality, plan, and take precautions against heatwaves, floods, and more.

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Climate

LBCI Next
Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees
Government departments face power cut-off over unpaid bills
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:54

Strategic Crossroads: Assessing Lebanon's Role in Evolving Maritime Routes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:23

Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Confronting the 'giant machine': Sovereign Front for Lebanon marks second anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Lebanon's Environment Minister warns of escalating fire danger in multiple Lebanese regions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:54

Strategic Crossroads: Assessing Lebanon's Role in Evolving Maritime Routes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:23

Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-29

Government departments face power cut-off over unpaid bills

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-29

Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-21

Floods in Libya displaces more than 43,000 people

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-02

Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-30

Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:23

Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Global perspectives: The French-Saudi dynamic and Lebanon's political landscape

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Lebanon's Environment Minister warns of escalating fire danger in multiple Lebanese regions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Confronting the 'giant machine': Sovereign Front for Lebanon marks second anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:14

Lebanon's Changing Climate: Adapting to Extremes and Global Concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:54

Strategic Crossroads: Assessing Lebanon's Role in Evolving Maritime Routes

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:02

BeReal pushes back at report that it’s losing steam, says it now has 25M daily users

LBCI
Variety and Tech
01:34

X (Twitter) has paid almost $20M to creators, CEO says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More