We've entered the seasons of autumn and winter, and as the world around us witnesses rapid and sometimes destructive climate changes, and since Lebanon is at the heart of it all, we've seen some weather changes throughout the year. We need to be prepared for what lies ahead in the coming months.

For example, last fall, in October 2022, Lebanon was hit by a heavy rainstorm that caused significant rainfall in a short period. This led to floods that stranded cars for hours, and unfortunately, an elderly citizen named Ramez Makhoul lost his life after his car was swept away in a slope in the Zouk Mosbeh area.



During the winter, we experienced a long period of stability that lasted over three weeks, and we saw snow on January 31st. In the summer, specifically in late August, on the 28th, we witnessed a hailstorm and heavy rainfall exceeding 30 mm in some areas. Additionally, we experienced intense heatwaves with temperatures reaching 37°C on the coast, 38°C in the mountains, and 43°C in the Bekaa Valley. Humidity levels reached 95%.



What's happening with the weather around the world? Every season, we witness waves of climate extremes, which is a concern.



So, what's happening with the weather around the world? Joe Kareh can indeed tell us more. What does climate change mean?

Climate patterns worldwide are changing significantly, affecting both temperatures and rainfall. The weather is becoming more extreme.



What causes climate change? The phenomenon of global warming has been worsening for years. What is global warming?

Global warming is the rise in average surface temperatures near the Earth's surface.



What causes global warming? The cause is pollution and the emission of gases like carbon dioxide from various factors, including heavy industries and population growth.

Does Lebanon contribute to greenhouse gas emissions? No, Lebanon is not an industrial country and, therefore, does not contribute to the causes of global warming.



What are the damages of global warming? One of the results of global warming is climate change worldwide and frequent extreme weather events in various countries.



Is Lebanon immune to extreme weather? Certainly not. Lebanon is affected in one way or another, and we need to adapt to the reality, plan, and take precautions against heatwaves, floods, and more.