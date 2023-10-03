News
One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-03 | 11:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon
In his ongoing diplomatic mission to Lebanon, Qatari envoy Abu Fahd Jassim Al Thani assumed the role of a keen listener while simultaneously presenting multiple ideas and drawing various conclusions.
With Lebanon's political landscape rife with complexity and polarization, Al Thani engaged in discussions with various parties, steering the dialogue toward potential consensus.
The crux of these consultations revolves around the unwavering support of the Amal-Hezbollah duo for their presidential candidate, Sleiman Frangieh, a stance they have maintained thus far.
On the other hand, the name endorsed by Doha, Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, was also brought into the negotiations.
Surprisingly, Al Thani momentarily shifted the focus away from General Joseph Aoun, even though he remains Doha's primary choice.
Qatar appears increasingly convinced that the obstacles preventing Aoun's ascent to the presidency are insurmountable, given the staunch opposition from the Amal-Hezbollah duo and their ally, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM).
This shift prompted the Qatari envoy to explore a third option, that of General Elias al-Baysari, the General Director of General Security.
However, al-Baysari's potential candidacy, accepted by Hezbollah, faced resistance from multiple opposition factions, particularly the Lebanese Forces party, which cited its own terms for support.
Many observers interpreted al-Baysari's proposal as an attempt to undermine Frangieh's candidacy entirely in favor of a third candidate, which could potentially be al-Baysari or another name completely.
What is clear is that another round of consultations lies ahead for the Qatari envoy. His current stay in Lebanon is essential for all parties involved.
Additionally, the Qatari State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, has reportedly postponed his visit until Sheikh Abu Fahd's mission is completed.
With more than one envoy and numerous initiatives, the ultimate goal remains the same – the election of a new Lebanese president.
