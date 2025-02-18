World Bank to release damage assessments for Gaza and Ukraine

Anna Bjerde, the World Bank’s Managing Director of Operations, said on Monday that the bank will release an assessment of damage to infrastructure in Gaza in the coming days, along with an updated damage assessment for Ukraine on February 25.



She added that the Gaza report, prepared in cooperation with the United Nations and the European Union, will provide a more comprehensive overview of the destruction in the Palestinian territory.



An earlier preliminary report in April estimated that Gaza suffered $18.5 billion in damage to critical infrastructure during the first four months of the war.



Reuters