News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Caramel
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04 | 10:19
High views
Share
Share
3
min
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
The TikTok application is being used as a means to lure, kidnap, torture, and extort Syrians and Lebanese citizens, as well as their families, for a financial ransom in exchange for their release.
There are at least two kidnapped persons in the hands of Lebanese-Syrian kidnapping gangs located in Syrian villages near Qasr and Hermel in northern Bekaa.
The actual number could be higher, according to one of the Lebanese victims who was recently released after she was kidnapped with her daughter following close monitoring by the Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) and pressure from the Lebanese Army, as the kidnappers were known Lebanese individuals.
The first trick begins with these criminal gangs creating fake social media accounts, notably on the TikTok application, where most victims are targeted.
The second trick involves using these accounts to convince victims that the operators can secure their travel from Lebanon to European countries through illegal means or by obtaining foreign visas in exchange for a monetary fee.
Once lured, victims are directed to border areas, where they are kidnapped and transported into Syria.
They are then held in rooms located near the border, where they are subjected to brutal torture. Images of their torture and videos are sent to their families to pressure them into paying a financial ransom for their release.
These abduction operations have ended either with the release of some of the kidnapped individuals without a ransom or with others paying substantial sums, often tens of thousands of dollars.
It is important to note that there is no official record of the number of kidnapped individuals, as some victims do not report their cases to the authorities. Additionally, the detention point is within Syrian border villages.
The Internal Security Forces have repeatedly warned of these operations and arrested individuals involved in these criminal activities. However, such operations have resurfaced in recent times.
Therefore, the ISF cautions against becoming victims of these criminal gangs. They urge individuals not to fall for unreliable accounts and false advertisements that could endanger their lives.
They also request people to report such cases to their nearest branch or through the emergency number 112.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
TikTok
Abduction
Schemes
Criminal
Gangs
Travel
Scams
Syria
Border
Internal Security Forces (ISF)
Lebanese Army
Kidnapping
Next
Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-21
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
Lebanon News
2023-09-21
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-12
Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border
Lebanon News
2023-09-12
Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14
The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14
The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-13
Spain dismantles criminal network to smuggle Syrian migrants from Lebanon to Spain
Lebanon News
2023-08-13
Spain dismantles criminal network to smuggle Syrian migrants from Lebanon to Spain
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:44
Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times
News Bulletin Reports
10:44
Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:56
Qatar's Expo 2023: Gulf states unite for a comprehensive vision, a greener world
News Bulletin Reports
09:56
Qatar's Expo 2023: Gulf states unite for a comprehensive vision, a greener world
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-04
Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens
Lebanon News
2023-03-04
Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:55
New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees
Press Highlights
01:55
New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy
3
Press Highlights
00:58
Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments
Press Highlights
00:58
Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:44
Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times
News Bulletin Reports
10:44
Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias
7
Lebanon News
04:34
Charles Jabbour to LBCI: French and Qatari mediation hit a dead-end
Lebanon News
04:34
Charles Jabbour to LBCI: French and Qatari mediation hit a dead-end
8
Lebanon News
07:36
Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence
Lebanon News
07:36
Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More