TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens

The TikTok application is being used as a means to lure, kidnap, torture, and extort Syrians and Lebanese citizens, as well as their families, for a financial ransom in exchange for their release.



There are at least two kidnapped persons in the hands of Lebanese-Syrian kidnapping gangs located in Syrian villages near Qasr and Hermel in northern Bekaa.



The actual number could be higher, according to one of the Lebanese victims who was recently released after she was kidnapped with her daughter following close monitoring by the Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) and pressure from the Lebanese Army, as the kidnappers were known Lebanese individuals.



The first trick begins with these criminal gangs creating fake social media accounts, notably on the TikTok application, where most victims are targeted.



The second trick involves using these accounts to convince victims that the operators can secure their travel from Lebanon to European countries through illegal means or by obtaining foreign visas in exchange for a monetary fee.



Once lured, victims are directed to border areas, where they are kidnapped and transported into Syria.



They are then held in rooms located near the border, where they are subjected to brutal torture. Images of their torture and videos are sent to their families to pressure them into paying a financial ransom for their release.



These abduction operations have ended either with the release of some of the kidnapped individuals without a ransom or with others paying substantial sums, often tens of thousands of dollars.



It is important to note that there is no official record of the number of kidnapped individuals, as some victims do not report their cases to the authorities. Additionally, the detention point is within Syrian border villages.



The Internal Security Forces have repeatedly warned of these operations and arrested individuals involved in these criminal activities. However, such operations have resurfaced in recent times.



Therefore, the ISF cautions against becoming victims of these criminal gangs. They urge individuals not to fall for unreliable accounts and false advertisements that could endanger their lives.



They also request people to report such cases to their nearest branch or through the emergency number 112.