1973 vs. 2023: Comparing Operation Al-Aqsa Flood to the 1973 Yom Kippur War
2023-10-07
1973 vs. 2023: Comparing Operation Al-Aqsa Flood to the 1973 Yom Kippur War
Fifty years after the 1973 Yom Kippur War, which the Arabs dubbed the October 6 War or the War of Crossing, and Israel referred to as the Yom Kippur War or the Day of Atonement, Hamas surprises Israel through a large-scale operation executed in the same way.
On that day, precisely half a century ago, on October 6, which also happened to be a Saturday, coinciding with the Jewish Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur, two simultaneous attacks were launched on different fronts.
The Egyptian front aimed to liberate the Sinai Peninsula, and the Syrian front aimed to regain control of the Golan Heights. These regions had been occupied by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War, in addition to Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.
The slight difference between the War of Crossing and Operation Al-Aqsa Flood is that the former began in the afternoon, while the latter unfolded with the first rays of the sun.
Given the divided world at the time, with the United States supporting Israel and the Soviet Union backing Egypt and Syria, it was Soviet Chief Counselor Vasilyevich who advised commencing the simultaneous attack on Yom Kippur, considering it the best time for achieving surprise.
This strategic advice was based on the fact that on this day, life almost came to a halt, following the strict Jewish religious observance, with Israelis mostly at home, engaged in contemplation, fasting, and radio silence.
The plan succeeded, and Egyptian forces crossed the Suez Canal, reclaiming parts of Sinai, while Syrian forces penetrated deep into the Golan Heights.
Israel, seeking assistance, turned to the United States, which established a military airlift to supply Israel with aircraft, tanks, and ammunition. Simultaneously, the Soviet Union sent tons of weaponry and ammunition to Egypt and Syria.
American support allowed Israel to regain the initiative, recapturing parts of the lost territories on both fronts. After two United Nations Security Council resolutions, fighting ceased on October 24. The Arabs considered it a success in shaking Israel's invincibility.
However, the 1973 war and its aftermath set the stage for the Camp David Accords, leading to peace negotiations between Israel and Egypt.
Now, as Operation Al-Aqsa Flood unfolds, what will be its outcomes, who will reap its gains, and how will it affect the region?
