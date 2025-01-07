Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Less than 48 hours remain before Lebanon's much-anticipated presidential election session, and uncertainty looms large.



The central question on everyone's mind is whether a president will finally be elected—and if so, who. Yet, no one seems to have a definitive answer, with tensions running high and negotiations intensifying.



Over recent months, numerous candidates have been floated as potential frontrunners. Still, the focus has often turned to the stance of the Quintet Committee—comprising Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, the United States, and France.



Despite holding numerous meetings, the committee refrained from endorsing a specific candidate, leaving the Lebanese political landscape in suspense. That changed with the arrival of Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan, who met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.



In a candid discussion, Prince Yazid outlined two choices: either adopt the 'rescue plan' backed by the Quintet and certain sovereign Lebanese factions, aligning with the profile of Army Commander Joseph Aoun, or cease expecting any Saudi role in Lebanon. The bluntness reportedly displeased Berri, resulting in a tense meeting.



Prince Yazid's direct approach did not stop there. He held multiple meetings with Lebanese MPs, excluding members of Hezbollah's bloc and its allies. Some scheduled meetings were canceled when he had to return to Riyadh for talks involving U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein.



Meanwhile, speculation emerged that Qatari envoy Abu Fahd had hinted at Major General Elias Al-Baysari as a potential candidate favored by both the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.



However, Prince Yazid categorically denied these claims, stating that while Saudi Arabia has no veto against Baysari, his name was neither proposed nor coordinated with Riyadh or Washington. The U.S. envoy Hochstein later contacted Qatari officials to clarify that Baysari does not align with the Quintet's agreed-upon criteria.



Amid this backdrop, French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian is set to visit Lebanon, likely to reinforce the Saudi and American positions.



However, it remains uncertain if the Amal Movement and Hezbollah will ultimately agree to the proposed 'rescue plan.'



Simultaneously, the threat of sanctions targeting political forces obstructing Lebanon's recovery looms ever larger.



The rescue plan, frequently mentioned in recent discussions, revolves around six key pillars:



- Implementing the Taif Agreement within a specified timeframe.



- Consolidating all weapons under state control within a set deadline.



- Halting all political, security, military, and media activities that threaten Arab sovereignty and regional stability.



- Enforcing United Nations resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701.



- Regulating border crossings and air, sea, and land entry points.



- Committing to economic reforms per international standards and rebuilding state institutions.



With Saudi Arabia's involvement signaling increased interest in Lebanon's trajectory, the Quintet's collective stance underscores a vision for Lebanon's future.



Internally, Saudi Arabia has prioritized economic issues through its Vision 2030, and today, along with the other members of the Quintet Committee, it is assessing whether Lebanon is ready to lay the foundations for a future that is different from the past, focusing on economic development and transparent governance, free from corruption.



In short, 'business as usual' in Lebanon will no longer suffice.