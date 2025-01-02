Samir Geagea responds to Sheikh Naim Qassem: "You are the state; take the appropriate stance"

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea addressed Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem's recent remarks, calling the government to act decisively.



In a post on "X," Geagea quoted Sheikh Qassem, who had said, "We proved through resistance that we prevented the enemy from advancing, and now it's the state's opportunity to prove itself."



Geagea responded stating: "Sheikh Naim, you are the state now. You hold a majority within the government; take the appropriate stance."