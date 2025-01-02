Samir Geagea responds to Sheikh Naim Qassem: "You are the state; take the appropriate stance"

Lebanon News
2025-01-02 | 04:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Samir Geagea responds to Sheikh Naim Qassem: &quot;You are the state; take the appropriate stance&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Samir Geagea responds to Sheikh Naim Qassem: "You are the state; take the appropriate stance"

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea addressed Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem's recent remarks, calling the government to act decisively.

In a post on "X," Geagea quoted Sheikh Qassem, who had said, "We proved through resistance that we prevented the enemy from advancing, and now it's the state's opportunity to prove itself."

Geagea responded stating: "Sheikh Naim, you are the state now. You hold a majority within the government; take the appropriate stance."

Lebanon News

Samir Geagea

Naim Qassem

Hezbollah

Government

LBCI Next
Sources tell LBCI: Public prosecution receives Egyptian request for extradition of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi
Israeli army conducts incursion and sweep operation in Beit Lif, South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-14

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The resistance prevented Israel from achieving Its goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-29

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-24

Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel should expect our response to Mohammad Afif's assassination to be in central Tel Aviv

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

MP Okais to LBCI: Parliamentary blocs should not be faulted for taking time to make a decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Speaker Nabih Berri holds key diplomatic meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli vehicles enter Beit Lif in South Lebanon for the first time: LBCI reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:46

MP Farid Boustany to LBCI: Calls for presidential focus on border demarcation and economic expertise

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-31

General amnesty proposal: A path to prison reform or a gateway for criminal release?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Kremlin says in contact with new Syrian leadership over Russian bases

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Samir Geagea responds to Sheikh Naim Qassem: "You are the state; take the appropriate stance"

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Devastation in South Lebanon: Religious and historical sites damaged amid war

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Samir Geagea responds to Sheikh Naim Qassem: "You are the state; take the appropriate stance"

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Israeli forces set fire to homes in Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli vehicles enter Beit Lif in South Lebanon for the first time: LBCI reports (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
11:33

Syrian Health Minister tells LBCI: International aid is humanitarian and not subject to the Caesar Act

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
11:52

Syrian leadership sources tell LBCI: National conference postponed, expected in January's second half

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More