Israel's Iron Dome: Assessing its effectiveness
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-08 | 14:28
Israel's Iron Dome: Assessing its effectiveness
Has Israel, which has always boasted about its defensive system known as the Iron Dome, costing billions of dollars, fallen into deep secrecy about its effectiveness?
Israel once claimed it was worth every penny spent on it. So, does the Al-Aqsa Flood open a new chapter regarding the Iron Dome's ability to provide security and safety for Israelis?
Military assessments indicated that the intensity of rocket attacks by the Hamas Movement has significantly reduced the effectiveness of the Iron Dome, designed initially to deal with a certain number of rockets.
And here we are talking about more than two thousand and two hundred rockets launched at once from Gaza.
Has the Israeli defense system failed against Hamas rockets, especially when it is among the most advanced defense systems globally, using radar to detect and destroy incoming threats before causing harm?
Israeli officials claimed that its interception rate is 90 percent of the rockets... Or has the famous Iron Dome always suffered from weaknesses?
The Telegraph, a British newspaper, headlined its report in 2021, "How Did Hamas Penetrate Israel's Famous Iron Dome?" It raised questions the Israeli army faced about whether the Iron Dome needed an update after five Israeli civilians were killed in rocket attacks.
At that time, the newspaper quoted Israeli analysts saying that intelligence sources had begun warning that Hamas had significantly improved its weapons to the point where it could penetrate the Iron Dome.
In the same year, a Foreign Policy report after 11 days of war between Gaza and Israel concluded that the post-war message is that Israel's air defenses may one day not be enough to thwart the volumes of rockets.
The newspaper added that Israel may not admit this, but there is a strategic peak for this technology.
Israel, which seems not to have heeded all the previous warnings, also faltered in the face of cyberattacks that targeted it, along with the Iron Dome.
Cyberattacks began in 2013 when online hackers launched the first cyberattacks against Israeli websites, initiating an ongoing cyber war.
In July 2014, BBC specifically spoke about the evidence confirming that Chinese electronic hackers managed to seize several secret military documents from two Israeli government companies that developed the "Iron Dome."
Faced with all of the above, will Israel ever reveal the truth about its defense system? Or will it remain committed to secrecy for military reasons or continue marketing and selling versions of the Iron Dome in its massive form, which costs billions?
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Israeli
Iron Dome
Hamas Movement
Palestine
Al-Aqsa Flood
