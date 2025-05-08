Putin says had 'productive' talks with 'dear friend' Xi

Putin says had 'productive' talks with 'dear friend' Xi

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had "productive" talks with Xi Jinping in Moscow on Thursday, addressing the Chinese leader as his "dear friend."

"Our talks with the President of the People's Republic of China took place in a traditionally warm, friendly and constructive atmosphere and were very substantive and productive," Putin told reporters at a document-signing ceremony following the talks.

