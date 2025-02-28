Lebanon's PM receives congratulatory message from Qatari counterpart after government gains confidence

Lebanon News
28-02-2025 | 01:29
High views
Lebanon&#39;s PM receives congratulatory message from Qatari counterpart after government gains confidence
Lebanon's PM receives congratulatory message from Qatari counterpart after government gains confidence

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received a congratulatory telegram from Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani after Parliament granted confidence to the newly formed government. 

He wished him success in carrying out his duties.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Qatar

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

