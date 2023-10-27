On Thursday night, pro-Iran media outlets reported, citing military sources in Eritrea, an attack on the Israeli Dahalk airbase located atop the summit of Mount Amba Soira, where Israeli forces are stationed in its largest overseas airbase in the Dahlak Archipelago, housing dozens of fighter aircraft of various models.



Despite these reports, none of Iran's allies have claimed responsibility for this strike, and neither Israel nor Eritrean authorities have announced it. Until this strike is confirmed, an important question arises.



How did Asmara, the capital of Eritrea, bring together Tehran and Tel Aviv on its territory?



Eritrea, one of the four countries that make up the Horn of Africa, is strategically important as it overlooks land and sea international trade routes.



This importance has grown with the outbreak of the Yemen war, leading to the presence of over twenty military bases in the region for various countries such as China, the United States, France, Germany, Israel, and Iran.



One of the most effective routes for delivering weapons from Iran to Hamas, Hezbollah, and other allies in the region is the maritime route passing from Iran towards the Strait of Hormuz, the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Bab el Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, entering Sudan and the Egyptian desert, and finally reaching Gaza through tunnels.



Eritrea's location and its relationship with Israel opened the door for the Israeli state to establish a military listening base to monitor Iran's smuggling of weapons to Israel's adversaries.



In parallel with Israel's presence, Iran also maintains a military presence in the southern port of Eritrea.



This presence dates back to 2008 when Asmara welcomed the establishment of an Iranian military base in the Assab port, overlooking the Bab el Mandeb Strait as well.



This presence allows Iran to secure the routes for its caravans, transporting support to its allies.