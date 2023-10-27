News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Unveiling Eritrea's Role: A Geopolitical Chessboard for Iran and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27 | 09:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Unveiling Eritrea's Role: A Geopolitical Chessboard for Iran and Israel
On Thursday night, pro-Iran media outlets reported, citing military sources in Eritrea, an attack on the Israeli Dahalk airbase located atop the summit of Mount Amba Soira, where Israeli forces are stationed in its largest overseas airbase in the Dahlak Archipelago, housing dozens of fighter aircraft of various models.
Despite these reports, none of Iran's allies have claimed responsibility for this strike, and neither Israel nor Eritrean authorities have announced it. Until this strike is confirmed, an important question arises.
How did Asmara, the capital of Eritrea, bring together Tehran and Tel Aviv on its territory?
Eritrea, one of the four countries that make up the Horn of Africa, is strategically important as it overlooks land and sea international trade routes.
This importance has grown with the outbreak of the Yemen war, leading to the presence of over twenty military bases in the region for various countries such as China, the United States, France, Germany, Israel, and Iran.
One of the most effective routes for delivering weapons from Iran to Hamas, Hezbollah, and other allies in the region is the maritime route passing from Iran towards the Strait of Hormuz, the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Bab el Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, entering Sudan and the Egyptian desert, and finally reaching Gaza through tunnels.
Eritrea's location and its relationship with Israel opened the door for the Israeli state to establish a military listening base to monitor Iran's smuggling of weapons to Israel's adversaries.
In parallel with Israel's presence, Iran also maintains a military presence in the southern port of Eritrea.
This presence dates back to 2008 when Asmara welcomed the establishment of an Iranian military base in the Assab port, overlooking the Bab el Mandeb Strait as well.
This presence allows Iran to secure the routes for its caravans, transporting support to its allies.
News Bulletin Reports
Eritrea
Iran
Israel
Next
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
Lebanon's stable exchange rate amid regional currency challenges
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-25
Al Jazeera: Iran helped Hamas before the attack and is still helping it through intelligence and incitement: Israeli army spokesman
Middle East News
2023-10-25
Al Jazeera: Iran helped Hamas before the attack and is still helping it through intelligence and incitement: Israeli army spokesman
0
Middle East News
2023-10-23
Iranian Foreign Minister: The International Community must send a clear message to Israel to halt attacks on Palestinians
Middle East News
2023-10-23
Iranian Foreign Minister: The International Community must send a clear message to Israel to halt attacks on Palestinians
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20
Did Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi militants enter the war between Israel and the Gaza Strip?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20
Did Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi militants enter the war between Israel and the Gaza Strip?
0
World News
2023-10-16
Germany warns Iran against 'adding fuel to the fire' in Israel-Hamas war
World News
2023-10-16
Germany warns Iran against 'adding fuel to the fire' in Israel-Hamas war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Iran-US confrontation: Rising strain in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Iran-US confrontation: Rising strain in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Fallujah, Mosul, and Gaza: An in-depth examination of battle tactics
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Fallujah, Mosul, and Gaza: An in-depth examination of battle tactics
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Cybersecurity concerns: Google disables navigation features in Gaza and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Cybersecurity concerns: Google disables navigation features in Gaza and Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Israeli ground operation in Gaza: Calculations and priorities
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Israeli ground operation in Gaza: Calculations and priorities
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
A guided missile was launched from the outskirts of Marwahin towards an Israeli army hill opposite Ramyeh
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
A guided missile was launched from the outskirts of Marwahin towards an Israeli army hill opposite Ramyeh
0
Middle East News
2023-10-26
Islamic Resistance in Iraq targets Al-Shaddadi base in Hasakah with a missile barrage
Middle East News
2023-10-26
Islamic Resistance in Iraq targets Al-Shaddadi base in Hasakah with a missile barrage
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-11
Israel issues unprecedented threats to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2023-10-11
Israel issues unprecedented threats to Hezbollah
0
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
07:06
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
News Bulletin Reports
07:06
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
2
Press Highlights
00:35
Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south
Press Highlights
00:35
Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south
3
Press Highlights
01:29
Beirut Port: Remaining in the 'green zone' amidst regional tensions
Press Highlights
01:29
Beirut Port: Remaining in the 'green zone' amidst regional tensions
4
Lebanon News
10:40
Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November
Lebanon News
10:40
Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November
5
Middle East News
13:44
Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight
Middle East News
13:44
Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus
7
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices see a slight drop
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices see a slight drop
8
Middle East News
00:49
Israeli army radio: The army conducted ground attack inside Gaza, targeting Hamas objectives
Middle East News
00:49
Israeli army radio: The army conducted ground attack inside Gaza, targeting Hamas objectives
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More