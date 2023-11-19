In a recent op-ed for The Washington Post, US President Joe Biden emphasized the necessity of a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reiterating the vision of establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel.



Despite this call, numerous challenges stand in the way of implementing the two-state solution.



The first obstacle is geographical. The two-state solution envisions the creation of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza under the governance of the Palestinian Authority, according to Biden.



How will the West Bank and Gaza territories be connected while separated by Israeli territories?



Some Israeli affairs observers suggest the construction of a corridor, approximately 34 kilometers long, as outlined in the 2020 US peace plan between Palestinians and Israelis, known as the "Deal of the Century." The nature of this corridor, whether above or below ground, remains undefined, requiring extensive negotiations with Israel for implementation.



Secondly, amid Israel's military actions in Gaza, settlement activities and incursions by settlers into the West Bank have surged, reaching 700,000 settlers, which raises questions about the impact of settler actions on the practical application of the two-state solution.



Several scenarios are under consideration:

- Evacuating settlers from the West Bank, akin to the 2005 withdrawal from Gaza.

- Providing Israelis in the West Bank the choice to remain under Palestinian Authority rule or leave.

- Consenting Palestinians to Israel annexing around 30% of West Bank territories, encompassing settlement blocs.



Adding to the mix is a notable American stance of President Biden expressing readiness to issue visa bans on extremists attacking Palestinians in the West Bank, signaling a potential shift in US policy towards settler behavior.



In conclusion, various countries endorse the two-state solution as the key to ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, will it overcome these hurdles and be successfully implemented?