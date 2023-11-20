Arab Nations Look to China for Support Amidst Gaza Crisis

On November 15, 1988, the late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat declared the State of Palestine's establishment during the Palestinian National Council session held in the Pine Palace in the Algerian capital.



His speech, known as the document of the Declaration of the State of Palestine, eloquently penned by late Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish, paved the way for countries worldwide to recognize the Palestinian state.



China, five days later, on November 20, 1988, announced its recognition of the State of Palestine, citing several reasons, including its opposition to what it called American imperialism supporting Israel. Imperialism, in simplified terms, refers to the expansionist policies of countries, mainly through the direct acquisition of territories or through political and economic control of other regions.



On November 20, 2023, exactly 35 years after China's recognition of Palestine, Beijing became the destination for the ministerial committee appointed by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, held on November 11 in Riyadh, to discuss the developments in Gaza.



The talks with China's Foreign Minister, attended by the ministers of Qatar and Turkey, primarily aimed to garner international support for an immediate halt to Israeli military escalation and the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. The discussions also sought to exert pressure for the swift delivery of humanitarian aid.



After China, information obtained by LBCI indicates that the following destinations for the ministerial committee will be Russia, Britain, France, and Spain. Meetings with other countries, including the United States, are also scheduled.

Why did the initiative start with China? According to LBCI sources, one of the key reasons is that China currently presides over the United Nations Security Council for this month.



The sources also suggest that the messages from the delegation will be apparent during all visits:

Cease-fire

Sufficient aid delivery

Protection of civilians and the institutions of the United Nations operating on the ground in Gaza

This is in addition to emphasizing the content of the statement agreed upon by 57 countries in Riyadh after the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Gaza.