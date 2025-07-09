China says German plane laser claim 'inconsistent with facts'

09-07-2025 | 03:26
0min
China says German plane laser claim 'inconsistent with facts'

Beijing dismissed on Wednesday claims by Berlin that the Chinese military had directed a laser at a German aircraft over the Red Sea as "completely inconsistent with the facts."

"Both sides should adopt a pragmatic attitude, strengthen communication promptly, and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

AFP
 

