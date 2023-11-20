Navigating controversy: Red Sea incident sparks security concerns

The cargo ship that was announced to be seized by the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea remains in the spotlight.



However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considered what the Houthis did in the Red Sea as an Iranian attack on an international ship.



Iran rejected this accusation, as stated by its Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasesr Kanaani.



He stressed that these allegations are baseless, adding, “We have repeatedly declared that the resistance factions in the region represent themselves, make their own decisions, and act according to the interests of their people.”



Such statements come in the context of dismissing accusations and aim to escape from difficult situations.



However, what happened in the Red Sea raises questions about navigation security there.



The Red Sea is considered a global trade artery, not just for Israel. Its passage is one of the most important shipping routes in the world, connecting three continents: Africa, Asia, and Europe.



Additionally, it serves as a gateway for exporting Gulf oil to global markets.



The significance of the Red Sea for Israel has also emerged in many wars, starting with the events of the October 1973 war between Egypt and Syria against Israel.



At that time, Egypt, in coordination with Yemen, closed the Bab el Mandeb Strait, located at the southern entrance to the Red Sea, to Israeli navigation.



What the Houthis did on Sunday will not stop, according to their threats, as the passage of any ship associated with Israel is prohibited until the end of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.