Israeli Knesset Committee Faces Turmoil Over Death Penalty Proposal for Palestinian Prisoners

Accusations and quarrels erupted in a meeting hall of the Israeli Knesset's National Security Committee as it discussed a bill proposing the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners arrested since October 7.

The families of Israeli prisoners taken by Hamas to the Gaza Strip were present. Representatives of the prisoners' families described Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir as a saboteur dancing on the blood of their children.

They argued that considering such a law today would seriously affect their situation in the strip.

The session took place amidst heated debates and disputes over some clauses of the prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas. On Monday night, the Forum of Prisoners' Families will meet with the Security Cabinet, each trying to persuade the other to adopt their stance. Prisoners' families demand their release in exchange for a ceasefire, while authorities insist on no ceasefire until all prisoners are handed over.

The ceasefire is a contentious issue between Israeli authorities and the families of the prisoners. It hinders the announcement of an agreement to exchange about fifty Israeli prisoners for around two hundred Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, in Israeli prisons.

The more significant issue remains the "ceasefire." Hamas desires a comprehensive five-day ceasefire, including a complete cessation of hostilities, with a guarantee of continued fuel supply to Gaza.

The Security Cabinet discussed this on Sunday night without reaching a decisive decision.

Israel rejects a complete ceasefire throughout the five days.

The discussion of a ceasefire coincides with the ongoing race with time by the army in the depths of Gaza, seeking to achieve the second stage of its ground offensive.

This introduces new obstacles to concluding the prisoner file and perhaps paves the way for a ceasefire.