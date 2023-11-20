Israeli Knesset Committee Faces Turmoil Over Death Penalty Proposal for Palestinian Prisoners

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-20 | 09:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli Knesset Committee Faces Turmoil Over Death Penalty Proposal for Palestinian Prisoners
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli Knesset Committee Faces Turmoil Over Death Penalty Proposal for Palestinian Prisoners

Accusations and quarrels erupted in a meeting hall of the Israeli Knesset's National Security Committee as it discussed a bill proposing the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners arrested since October 7.

The families of Israeli prisoners taken by Hamas to the Gaza Strip were present. Representatives of the prisoners' families described Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir as a saboteur dancing on the blood of their children.

They argued that considering such a law today would seriously affect their situation in the strip.

The session took place amidst heated debates and disputes over some clauses of the prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas. On Monday night, the Forum of Prisoners' Families will meet with the Security Cabinet, each trying to persuade the other to adopt their stance. Prisoners' families demand their release in exchange for a ceasefire, while authorities insist on no ceasefire until all prisoners are handed over.

The ceasefire is a contentious issue between Israeli authorities and the families of the prisoners. It hinders the announcement of an agreement to exchange about fifty Israeli prisoners for around two hundred Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, in Israeli prisons.

The more significant issue remains the "ceasefire." Hamas desires a comprehensive five-day ceasefire, including a complete cessation of hostilities, with a guarantee of continued fuel supply to Gaza.

The Security Cabinet discussed this on Sunday night without reaching a decisive decision.

Israel rejects a complete ceasefire throughout the five days.

The discussion of a ceasefire coincides with the ongoing race with time by the army in the depths of Gaza, seeking to achieve the second stage of its ground offensive.

This introduces new obstacles to concluding the prisoner file and perhaps paves the way for a ceasefire.

 

 

 

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Gaza

Palestine

Death Penalty

LBCI Next
Arab Nations Look to China for Support Amidst Gaza Crisis
Israel's target to dismantle Hamas leadership: Who are Hamas' key figures?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-16

Permanent Representative of Palestine to the UN calls on the world to pay attention to Israeli "genocide" in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-09

'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war

LBCI
World News
09:19

African Union President: There is no excuse for the Israeli bombing in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
03:07

Hamas Health Ministry says12 killed in Israeli airstrike on Indonesian hospital in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Hezbollah's move: Baranit Barracks attack raises doubts in Kiryat Shmona

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:44

The Madman of Argentina: Javier Melli's Controversial Rise to Power

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:00

The power of 'Hasbara': Unveiling Israel's organized propaganda machine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:26

Navigating controversy: Red Sea incident sparks security concerns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-19

King Abdullah II warns of regional explosion amid Israel's continued Gaza war

LBCI
World News
09:19

African Union President: There is no excuse for the Israeli bombing in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-19

Naim Qassem: Hezbollah remains on high alert and in constant readiness

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-26

Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Unprecedented increase: BDL boosts reserves to over $9 Billion

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Miraculous escape of mother and child in Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

Hezbollah says targeted Zibdin barracks in Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Attack in Yaroun: Israeli artillery damages Saint Georges Church

LBCI
Middle East News
09:20

Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Amos Hochstein mediates amid fears of wider escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
07:57

Negotiations update: Israel-Hamas hostage exchange faces uncertainty

LBCI
Middle East News
04:37

Diplomatic push for peace in Gaza: Arab and Islamic leaders unite mission for ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon urges halt to military operations in the south

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More