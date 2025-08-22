News
Trump says 'not happy' that Russia hit US factory in Ukraine
World News
22-08-2025 | 13:50
Trump says 'not happy' that Russia hit US factory in Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he is "not happy" with Russia's latest attacks in Ukraine and again threatened Moscow with major economic retaliation.
"I'm not happy about it, and I'm not happy about anything having to do with that war," Trump said when asked about an attack Thursday that hit a U.S.-owned factory in Ukraine.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Russia
Ukraine
