Trump says 'not happy' that Russia hit US factory in Ukraine

World News
22-08-2025 | 13:50
High views
Trump says 'not happy' that Russia hit US factory in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he is "not happy" with Russia's latest attacks in Ukraine and again threatened Moscow with major economic retaliation.

"I'm not happy about it, and I'm not happy about anything having to do with that war," Trump said when asked about an attack Thursday that hit a U.S.-owned factory in Ukraine.

