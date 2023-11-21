News
Lebanese journalist toll rises: Israel's systematic attacks on media personnel
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21 | 10:32
Lebanese journalist toll rises: Israel's systematic attacks on media personnel
Israel's targeting of media and press teams is not a coincidence or a mistake.
Israel killed Al-Mayadeen correspondent Farah Omar and photographer Rabih Maamari, along with their civilian companion Hussein Akil.
This raises the number of Lebanese journalist martyrs covering events in the south to three since the Al-Aqsa Flood.
The first martyr fell on October 13th. It was a Reuters colleague, the photographer Issam Abdallah, who fell in the town of Alma el-Chaab on the southern border, and several colleagues were injured with him.
At that time, an Israeli Apache helicopter targeted a gathering of journalists with a guided missile. They were on a hill to monitor events.
On October 20th, the Israeli army targeted a team of six Iranian journalists with gunfire as they were covering near the Israeli site of al-Abbad on the outskirts of the town of Houla.
A civilian accompanying the journalist team was martyred.
On November 13th, a large group of journalists from various media outlets, including Al Jadeed, MTV, and others, survived an Israeli airstrike that targeted their location in the southern town of Yaroun.
The intended targeting of journalists also reached the Gaza Strip, where more than 60 journalists were martyred. Those who survived among the journalists lost their families.
The sequence of targeting journalists has one goal: to silence the voices.
