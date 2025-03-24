Israel shooting attack kills one, gunman 'neutralized': police, medics

Israeli police said on Monday that officers "neutralized" a gunman who carried out an attack in the country's north, which first responders said killed one man and wounded another.



"A terrorist opened fire at civilians and was immediately neutralized by police forces present at the scene" at a junction southeast of the city of Haifa, a police statement said, with first responders reporting a 70-year-old man was killed and a 20-year-old wounded.



AFP