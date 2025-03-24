Israel shooting attack kills one, gunman 'neutralized': police, medics

Middle East News
24-03-2025 | 04:32
High views
Israel shooting attack kills one, gunman &#39;neutralized&#39;: police, medics
Israel shooting attack kills one, gunman 'neutralized': police, medics

Israeli police said on Monday that officers "neutralized" a gunman who carried out an attack in the country's north, which first responders said killed one man and wounded another.

"A terrorist opened fire at civilians and was immediately neutralized by police forces present at the scene" at a junction southeast of the city of Haifa, a police statement said, with first responders reporting a 70-year-old man was killed and a 20-year-old wounded.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Shooting

Police

Palestinian NGO says teen dies in Israeli prison
Gunman killed after shooting at civilians near Haifa, Israeli Army Radio says
