Ceasefire Teetered on the Brink on its Second Day, Alongside the Prisoner Exchange

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-26 | 09:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ceasefire Teetered on the Brink on its Second Day, Alongside the Prisoner Exchange
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ceasefire Teetered on the Brink on its Second Day, Alongside the Prisoner Exchange

Breath was held until the final moments before the deadline's end, when Qatari and Egyptian contacts with both Israel and Hamas successfully resolved obstacles late Saturday night.

Hamas had accused Israel of not adhering to the terms of the temporary ceasefire and failing to allow relief trucks into northern Gaza.

Thus, the second phase of the prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas was completed. Israel released 39 Palestinian detainees from three prisons: Damon, Megiddo, and Ofer. All, including women and minors, returned to their homes, with most in East Jerusalem amid an Israeli police presence.

One prominent releasee was Israa Jaabis, convicted of detonating a gas canister in her car at a checkpoint in 2015, injuring a police officer, and sentenced to 11 years in prison. Jaabis, who suffered facial burns and lost fingers, is often shown in pictures held by protesters or to express the plight of Palestinian prisoners.

On the Israeli side, Hamas released 13 Israeli prisoners from Gaza and four Thai nationals, thanks to Iran's involvement with Hamas. Six women and seven children were among them, with the youngest, a 3-year-old, and the oldest in their sixties, according to Axios.

The prisoners were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross before heading to hospitals to reunite with their families. According to France 24, the Red Cross transports Israeli prisoners in its own vehicles to the Rafah border crossing, where they are handed over to Egyptian security on the Egyptian side of the crossing.

The convoy travels along the Gaza Strip towards a location near the Kerem Shalom crossing on the border between Egypt, Israel, and Gaza. From Kerem Shalom, the prisoners are transported in private helicopters into Israel.

News Bulletin Reports

Ceasefire

Prisoners

Hostages

Israel

Gaza

Palestine

War

LBCI Next
Crisis in the Balance: Israel-Hamas Prisoner Exchange Sparks Divisions and Dilemmas
Presidential file: Qatar's special envoy discusses Lebanese presidential crisis in recent Beirut visit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-09

'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-25

Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25

Gaza ceasefire: Israeli military remains on alert as residents navigate danger

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-23

Ceasefire Implementation Delayed Due to Last-Minute Details on Israeli Prisoners: Source

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:31

Lebanese Banking Reform Draft: Banks Oppose Foreign Branch References and Deposit Recovery Provisions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:42

Crisis in the Balance: Israel-Hamas Prisoner Exchange Sparks Divisions and Dilemmas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25

Presidential file: Qatar's special envoy discusses Lebanese presidential crisis in recent Beirut visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25

International pressure: Gaza becomes a stage for Western media to expose Israel's crimes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:31

Lebanese Banking Reform Draft: Banks Oppose Foreign Branch References and Deposit Recovery Provisions

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-25

French presidential envoy Le Drian set to return to Lebanon: Dual mission ahead

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-25

Iran's engagement in Gaza conflict: Hezbollah's response hinges on Israel's adherence to truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Michel Helou to LBCI: Decisions for Lebanon’s future must remain national

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
12:21

Israeli Channel 12: Israel threatens to resume its operations if the hostages are not released by midnight

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Kaouk: Israel's defeat in Gaza, a testament to unyielding resistance

LBCI
Middle East News
07:05

Galant Receives Call from US Counterpart: US Interest in Preventing Gaza Conflict from Spreading to Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:34

MP Ghada Ayoub supports Army Commander’s term extension, advocates for Resolution 1701 implemenation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:54

Qatari and Egyptian mediators bridge Gaza truce implementation gaps

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Michel Helou to LBCI: Decisions for Lebanon’s future must remain national

LBCI
Middle East News
05:40

Hamas military wing confirms northern brigade commander, three other leaders dead

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:31

Lebanese Banking Reform Draft: Banks Oppose Foreign Branch References and Deposit Recovery Provisions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More