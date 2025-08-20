Germany slams 'escalation' of Israel's Gaza military operation

World News
20-08-2025 | 06:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany slams &#39;escalation&#39; of Israel&#39;s Gaza military operation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany slams 'escalation' of Israel's Gaza military operation

The German government said Wednesday it "rejects the escalation" of Israel's campaign in Gaza after Israel approved a plan to conquer Gaza City and authorized calling up around 60,000 reservists.

Germany finds it "increasingly difficult to understand how these actions will lead to the freeing of all the hostages, or to a ceasefire," government spokesman Steffen Meyer told reporters.

AFP

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Germany

Israel

Gaza

LBCI Next
Erdogan tells Putin Turkey supports Ukraine peace effort
Most Americans believe countries should recognize a Palestinian state: Reuters/Ipsos poll
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-26

Germany's Chancellor says 'no longer understands' Israel's goal in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-27

EU chief slams Israel's 'abhorrent' strikes on Gaza civilian sites

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-22

'Extremely high' risk of serious abuses amid expanded Israel Gaza operation: UN

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-24

Israel's focus 'shifts back to Gaza' after Iran war: Military chief

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:40

Russia slams Europe's 'clumsy' bid to win over Trump on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
07:56

Erdogan tells Putin Turkey supports Ukraine peace effort

LBCI
World News
06:53

Most Americans believe countries should recognize a Palestinian state: Reuters/Ipsos poll

LBCI
World News
05:40

Portugal wildfires claim third victim, authorities say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Lebanon’s parliament speaker warns against efforts undermining UNIFIL mandate during meeting with US delegation

LBCI
World News
2025-07-14

Malaysia clamps down on export, transit of US-made AI chips

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-07

Amal Movement and Hezbollah ministers leave cabinet session

LBCI
World News
07:56

Erdogan tells Putin Turkey supports Ukraine peace effort

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Lebanon's Education Minister sets four-day school week in new academic plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

$250 million loan marks start of Lebanon’s major reconstruction efforts—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Reshaping trade operations: Lebanon pushes digitalization drive at borders and ports

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Pope Leo XIV to visit Lebanon in December, says Patriarch al-Rahi

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

President Aoun: Lebanon’s economy shows signs of recovery, tourism reflects renewed confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Lebanon’s parliament speaker warns against efforts undermining UNIFIL mandate during meeting with US delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Lebanon, Jordan agree to advance joint committee work on trade, transport, and energy

LBCI
Middle East News
14:31

Elysee calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim 'abject', 'erroneous'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More