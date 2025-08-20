Germany slams 'escalation' of Israel's Gaza military operation

The German government said Wednesday it "rejects the escalation" of Israel's campaign in Gaza after Israel approved a plan to conquer Gaza City and authorized calling up around 60,000 reservists.



Germany finds it "increasingly difficult to understand how these actions will lead to the freeing of all the hostages, or to a ceasefire," government spokesman Steffen Meyer told reporters.



AFP



