Amid escalating disputes between the military and political institutions regarding the impact of the ongoing truce on the progress of the battle in Gaza, the war cabinet has agreed to a proposal to extend the truce in Gaza.



The aim is to release a more significant number of Israeli prisoners held by Hamas and complete the list of women and children, expected to range from eighty to a hundred prisoners.



The cabinet's decision comes against the backdrop of escalating protests by the families of the prisoners, demanding the release of all, especially since the fate of those still held by Hamas is unknown. Images of some families meeting their sons have emerged.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues his efforts to reassure the families of the prisoners, confirming his acceptance of the truce extension despite the necessity of achieving the war's objectives.



On this basis, Israel seeks to develop an agreement to extend the truce, where it has the decisive word, according to its conditions, without yielding to Hamas. This will be presented to the Israeli government for a final decision on Tuesday.



In the meantime, the army continues its preparations to resume fighting in the strip immediately after the truce extension ends on Monday night. Chief of Staff Hertzl Halevi has approved the battle plan, hoping to return to the depths of Gaza within a few days.



Halevi's optimism seems shaky, especially with reports emerging about Israeli soldiers withdrawing from the strip. At the same time, Hamas showcased its strength in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood during the handover of the third batch of prisoners.



The image has heightened disappointment towards Israeli officials and raised the alert level that prolonging the truce may lead to the disappearance of Hamas leaders and, along with them, the Israeli prisoners via the tunnel network towards Sinai.

Israel seeks to make the truce extension a short period. However, expectations indicate it may extend for ten days, following the equation of releasing ten prisoners for each day of truce.



Security authorities express concern that Hamas might continue its show of strength during this period, especially as the final stage of the current deal has not been agreed upon until shortly before its execution due to disagreements over the list that Hamas will release.