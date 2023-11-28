Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension

2023-11-28 | 10:56
Israel&#39;s dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension
Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension

After Israel's approval to extend the truce for another two days, and while awaiting the outcome of the talks by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the end of this week in Tel Aviv, with a focus on extending it, the demand for the continuation of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas dominates the Israeli stance.

This stance is bolstered by reports confirming that the army has not been able to reach significant achievements in eliminating Hamas. 

The movement, comprising thirty thousand fighters, has only seen around two thousand of them eliminated by the Israeli army, according to military intelligence.

Moreover, it could not eliminate more than twenty percent of Hamas' tunnels.

Not only that, but the results of the war on Israel's economy, coupled with its escalating daily costs, reinforce the position calling for a cessation of hostilities. 

Added to this is the government's approval of the annual budget, amounting to about one and a half billion dollars.

The repercussions of this budget will be challenging economically, socially, and politically. 

Despite warnings, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence on its approval is seen by analysts as an attempt by him to stay in power and save himself first and his government second.

Netanyahu has allocated significant funds from the budget to appease parties in his ruling coalition from the right and the far-right, ensuring the continuity of their support and preventing the withdrawal of ministers from this coalition, which would lead to the dismantling of the government.

As of Wednesday evening, US, Qatari, and Egyptian efforts continue to ensure another extension of the truce, awaiting the US Secretary of State's attempt to guarantee a return to peace in the Gaza Strip, despite the war cabinet insisting, unanimously, on resuming the war, hoping to achieve more objectives to restore some of the "prestige" of the Israeli army and leadership that was lost on October 7th.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Hamas

Truce

Antony Blinken

Ceasefire

War

Budget

Benjamin Netanyahu

US

Qatar

Egypt

War Cabinet

Gaza Strip

