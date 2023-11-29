Ceasefire extension challenge: Israeli War Cabinet weighs options amid prisoner exchange dispute

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29 | 11:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ceasefire extension challenge: Israeli War Cabinet weighs options amid prisoner exchange dispute
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Ceasefire extension challenge: Israeli War Cabinet weighs options amid prisoner exchange dispute

The Israeli War Cabinet and military are intensifying efforts to secure consensus on extending the ceasefire while ensuring the release of a significant number of Israeli prisoners. Simultaneously, there are discussions about completing the second phase of the ground operation in the southern Gaza Strip.

These discussions are taking place against the backdrop of ongoing talks led by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv.

A significant development came from the Israeli Science and Technology Minister, Ofir Akunis, revealing that the Israeli government has already approved an extension of the ceasefire until next Monday, with the condition that the military resumes operations in the Gaza Strip and eliminates Hamas.

However, Israel is experiencing internal disputes and debates regarding the exchange of prisoners and ground operation.

The War Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leans towards the American request for an agreement on a ceasefire while continuing the fight against Hamas.

On this basis, the cabinet is formulating a plan where the army announces the commencement of operations in specific areas, moving gradually to others after completing the military mission. A ceasefire would then be in effect in the remaining areas of the sector, which would be outside the scope of active combat.

This plan faces opposition from officers within the military, who advocate for a return to combat until Hamas is completely eradicated from the Gaza Strip.

Regarding the prisoner exchange, Israel states that the exchange will be divided into five groups as specified by Hamas: Young men and adults, elderly reservists, soldiers on active duty, and bodies.

The upcoming stages of the prisoner exchange involve Israel seeking the release of dozens of Israelis in exchange for a ceasefire and a change in the equation of one Israeli prisoner for three Palestinian prisoners.

However, a new disagreement has emerged as Israel refuses to include the captives from the Palestinian-48 women in the exchange. These women were arrested on charges of supporting Gaza or Hamas through social media networks since the Operation of the Al-Aqsa Flood, and they are not included in the exchange lists.

The internal Israeli dispute coincides with ongoing Qatari, Egyptian, and US talks in Doha until Thursday morning. These discussions aim to formulate conditions for the prisoner exchange and a ceasefire.

Notably, there has been no discussion of whether the plan to resume fighting in some areas of Gaza will require Hamas and Islamic Jihad to halt rocket attacks on Israel. Every passing hour brings sterile research and difficult decisions, all within a climate of hope mixed with concern for the fate of this war.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Ceasefire

Extension

Challenge

Israeli

War

Cabinet

Options

Prisoner

Exchange

Dispute

LBCI Next
Rebuilding after attacks: South Lebanon’s compensations dilemmas
Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-22

The Prisoner Exchange: Prelude to Ceasefire or Continuation of the Gaza War?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-15

Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-26

Ceasefire Teetered on the Brink on its Second Day, Alongside the Prisoner Exchange

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

From victory to vision: Unveiling Saudi Arabia's Expo 2030 masterplan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:09

Le Drian's Diplomacy: Navigating Lebanon's Challenges Without Breaching Stalemates

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:03

France calls on Israel to "end" settler violence against Palestinians

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-17

Youmna Gemayel warns of the danger of the European Parliament's Decision and the resettlement of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-11-01

The last Beatles song: "Now and Then" to finally release on November 2nd

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-22

Unraveling the South: Lebanon's 80th Independence Day amidst the tapestry of regional complexities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

LBCI sources: Israeli soldiers open fire close to Lebanese Army patrol

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Macron's message: Significance in timing and implications for Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:51

Al Jazeera: Israeli vehicles open fire on areas northwest Gaza City

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:17

Two drafts in Le Drian's hand: Exploring presidential initiatives

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

Israeli army kills two children in the occupied West Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Lebanon at the negotiation table: Partner or subject of talks?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Saudi Foreign Minister: The current truce is insufficient

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More