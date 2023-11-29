News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ceasefire extension challenge: Israeli War Cabinet weighs options amid prisoner exchange dispute
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29 | 11:10
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ceasefire extension challenge: Israeli War Cabinet weighs options amid prisoner exchange dispute
The Israeli War Cabinet and military are intensifying efforts to secure consensus on extending the ceasefire while ensuring the release of a significant number of Israeli prisoners. Simultaneously, there are discussions about completing the second phase of the ground operation in the southern Gaza Strip.
These discussions are taking place against the backdrop of ongoing talks led by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv.
A significant development came from the Israeli Science and Technology Minister, Ofir Akunis, revealing that the Israeli government has already approved an extension of the ceasefire until next Monday, with the condition that the military resumes operations in the Gaza Strip and eliminates Hamas.
However, Israel is experiencing internal disputes and debates regarding the exchange of prisoners and ground operation.
The War Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leans towards the American request for an agreement on a ceasefire while continuing the fight against Hamas.
On this basis, the cabinet is formulating a plan where the army announces the commencement of operations in specific areas, moving gradually to others after completing the military mission. A ceasefire would then be in effect in the remaining areas of the sector, which would be outside the scope of active combat.
This plan faces opposition from officers within the military, who advocate for a return to combat until Hamas is completely eradicated from the Gaza Strip.
Regarding the prisoner exchange, Israel states that the exchange will be divided into five groups as specified by Hamas: Young men and adults, elderly reservists, soldiers on active duty, and bodies.
The upcoming stages of the prisoner exchange involve Israel seeking the release of dozens of Israelis in exchange for a ceasefire and a change in the equation of one Israeli prisoner for three Palestinian prisoners.
However, a new disagreement has emerged as Israel refuses to include the captives from the Palestinian-48 women in the exchange. These women were arrested on charges of supporting Gaza or Hamas through social media networks since the Operation of the Al-Aqsa Flood, and they are not included in the exchange lists.
The internal Israeli dispute coincides with ongoing Qatari, Egyptian, and US talks in Doha until Thursday morning. These discussions aim to formulate conditions for the prisoner exchange and a ceasefire.
Notably, there has been no discussion of whether the plan to resume fighting in some areas of Gaza will require Hamas and Islamic Jihad to halt rocket attacks on Israel. Every passing hour brings sterile research and difficult decisions, all within a climate of hope mixed with concern for the fate of this war.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Ceasefire
Extension
Challenge
Israeli
War
Cabinet
Options
Prisoner
Exchange
Dispute
Next
Rebuilding after attacks: South Lebanon’s compensations dilemmas
Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-22
The Prisoner Exchange: Prelude to Ceasefire or Continuation of the Gaza War?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-22
The Prisoner Exchange: Prelude to Ceasefire or Continuation of the Gaza War?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-15
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-15
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-26
Ceasefire Teetered on the Brink on its Second Day, Alongside the Prisoner Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-26
Ceasefire Teetered on the Brink on its Second Day, Alongside the Prisoner Exchange
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
From victory to vision: Unveiling Saudi Arabia's Expo 2030 masterplan
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
From victory to vision: Unveiling Saudi Arabia's Expo 2030 masterplan
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:09
Le Drian's Diplomacy: Navigating Lebanon's Challenges Without Breaching Stalemates
News Bulletin Reports
09:09
Le Drian's Diplomacy: Navigating Lebanon's Challenges Without Breaching Stalemates
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:03
France calls on Israel to "end" settler violence against Palestinians
World News
13:03
France calls on Israel to "end" settler violence against Palestinians
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-17
Youmna Gemayel warns of the danger of the European Parliament's Decision and the resettlement of Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-07-17
Youmna Gemayel warns of the danger of the European Parliament's Decision and the resettlement of Syrian refugees
0
Variety and Tech
2023-11-01
The last Beatles song: "Now and Then" to finally release on November 2nd
Variety and Tech
2023-11-01
The last Beatles song: "Now and Then" to finally release on November 2nd
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-22
Unraveling the South: Lebanon's 80th Independence Day amidst the tapestry of regional complexities
Lebanon News
2023-11-22
Unraveling the South: Lebanon's 80th Independence Day amidst the tapestry of regional complexities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:47
LBCI sources: Israeli soldiers open fire close to Lebanese Army patrol
Lebanon News
03:47
LBCI sources: Israeli soldiers open fire close to Lebanese Army patrol
2
Press Highlights
01:56
Macron's message: Significance in timing and implications for Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:56
Macron's message: Significance in timing and implications for Lebanon
3
Middle East News
04:51
Al Jazeera: Israeli vehicles open fire on areas northwest Gaza City
Middle East News
04:51
Al Jazeera: Israeli vehicles open fire on areas northwest Gaza City
4
Press Highlights
03:17
Two drafts in Le Drian's hand: Exploring presidential initiatives
Press Highlights
03:17
Two drafts in Le Drian's hand: Exploring presidential initiatives
5
Middle East News
09:27
Israeli army kills two children in the occupied West Bank
Middle East News
09:27
Israeli army kills two children in the occupied West Bank
6
Press Highlights
01:17
Lebanon at the negotiation table: Partner or subject of talks?
Press Highlights
01:17
Lebanon at the negotiation table: Partner or subject of talks?
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar
8
Middle East News
10:54
Saudi Foreign Minister: The current truce is insufficient
Middle East News
10:54
Saudi Foreign Minister: The current truce is insufficient
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More