Syria suffered a nationwide power outage on Tuesday night due to malfunctions at several points in the national grid, a spokesperson from the energy ministry told Reuters.



The spokesperson said technical teams were addressing the issues.



The power returned to the provinces of Homs, Hama, and Tartus and will gradually return to the rest of the governorates, the state news agency SANA quoted the director general of the public establishment for transmitting and distributing electricity as saying later in the day.



Reuters