Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment

Hamas and Israel engaged in their fifth consecutive prisoner exchange, a scene expected to recur in the near future. What stands out on the fifth day of this exchange are the continuous messages intentionally directed by the Al-Qassam Brigades towards Israel.



Firstly, the location chosen for the handover of Israeli prisoners became a notable aspect.



As the Al-Qassam Brigades transitioned from the northern Gaza City to Khan Yunis in the south, the fifth stage was strategically positioned near the border with Egypt. Amid a gathering of Palestinian citizens lining the roadsides, the Al-Qassam Brigades released 12 prisoners, including nine women, one Austrian, and two from Argentina and the Philippines.



Secondly, the joint military presence during the fifth stage was significant, involving the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military wing, and the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad.



The Al-Qassam Brigades deliberately carried out the process of handing over prisoners to the Red Cross in the presence of Gazan citizens.



While the previous stages involved popular participation, the expanded crowds and intensified chants during the exchange raised questions about the intended message, alternating between support for Palestinian resistance and mocking comments directed at the prisoners, especially during the handover between the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Red Cross.



It is worth noting that since the outset of the war after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the Al-Qassam Brigades have sought to present a humane and ethical image in their treatment of prisoners, contrasting with Israel's treatment of Palestinian prisoners.



The Israeli prisoners were transferred through Egypt to the Kerem Shalom crossing, flown to Tel Aviv, and then moved to hospitals for medical examinations and family meetings.



Thirty Palestinian prisoners were released from the Ofer prison. Some had transferred from the Damon and Megiddo prisons to join their peers in Ofer, returning amidst a media blackout in Israel.



The fifth list of Palestinian prisoners included 15 women and 15 children, the youngest being a 14-year-old boy.



A common sentiment shared by all released prisoners is suffering, which resonates with the same stories heard since day one and is expected to repeat after every exchange between Hamas and Israel.