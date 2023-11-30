Israel always seeks to prioritize its military doctrine that originated with its establishment in 1948.



A doctrine that can be summarized as follows: preventive security, enhancing deterrence power, and achieving a decisive and rapid victory.



In the process of solidifying and developing this doctrine, opposites unite internally during times of war, and competing Israeli leaderships rally together. This indeed happened after October 7th.



Benjamin Netanyahu joined hands with the opposition, forming an emergency government with Benny Gantz.



Today, more than fifty days after the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, has the scene changed? Instead of rallying around Netanyahu, are we now witnessing a turning point, an opposition against him? Will he break the rule and be ousted during the war? Or will accountability come, as is customary in Israel, after the "cannons fall silent" through the formation of investigation committees?



There is no doubt that the Israeli Prime Minister is facing two wars: the Gaza war and the war for his survival in power.



Even the one dubbed the "King of Israel" is now "besieged" popularly due to holding him responsible for his failure in the Al-Aqsa Flood operation so far.



He is surrounded by disputes with his opponents within the emergency government and threatened from within his Likud party.



Here lies the danger. Israeli reports suggest that Netanyahu fears a coup within his party, prompting him to seek the continued support of ten Likud members in the Knesset who oppose his performance.



They fear a "decline" in the Likud Party and the consequent loss of their parliamentary seats in the event of legislative elections.



In this context, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, Kan, quoted Netanyahu telling these MPs: "I am the only one who will prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state in Gaza and the West Bank after the war."



He boasted about rejecting Joe Biden's advice on the war.



However, is there a possibility of ousting Netanyahu through a vote of no confidence in the Knesset? And replace him with another candidate for the leadership of the party?



Until now, the Likud party needs the votes of the ten MPs who are already opposed to Netanyahu's performance, plus five more votes to take the dismissal step, requiring the approval of 15 Likud deputies.



Thus, the bet remains on the course of the war and the "rolling of the snowball" within Likud.