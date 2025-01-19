Hamas says expects list 'shortly' from Israel of 90 Palestinian prisoners for exchange

The militant group Hamas said on Sunday it was awaiting a list of 90 prisoners to be released by Israel as part of a hostage-prisoner exchange on the first day of the Gaza ceasefire.



"The occupation is expected to hand over shortly a list containing the names of 90 prisoners from the categories of women and children who are set to be released on the first day of the ceasefire," Hamas said in statement, adding the truce deal stipulated "the release of 30 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for one civilian detainee."



AFP