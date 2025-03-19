Hamas says Israel aiming to 'terrorize' Gazans after UN worker killed

Hamas accused Israel on Wednesday of "aiming to terrorize" civilians and aid workers in Gaza after a U.N. agency reported one of its employees was killed in an explosion that the Israeli army denied responsibility for.



"This crime is not only a blatant violation of international humanitarian law but also part of (Israel's) systematic policy of targeting civilians and aid workers, aiming to terrorize them and prevent them from fulfilling their humanitarian duty toward our people," a Hamas statement said.



AFP