In a new Israeli move reflecting confusion among political and military officials, deepening the crisis between Tel Aviv and Washington, Israel informed the United States of a plan to establish a buffer zone in the Gaza Strip.



The zone would start from the border fence and extend inward, with the military operation to determine its depth later, expected not to exceed two kilometers.



Simultaneously, the army continues its ground incursion, aiming to control Khan Yunis and Rafah.



However, security sources anticipated that it may not achieve this goal in a short period, citing two reasons:

First, Hamas demonstrated, through the intensity of the rockets launched toward Israeli towns on Saturday, its ability to maintain its missile and military capabilities.



Second, concerns are linked to the escalating security situation along the northern borders and the fear of the battles expanding toward the West Bank.



Amid these complexities, opposition leader Yair Lapid, in coordination with political and military experts in Israel and the US administration, prepared a plan regarding the future of Gaza.



The plan included eliminating Hamas and recovering the captured individuals.



The revelation of the Israeli opposition's efforts comes hours after the stormy meeting between the US Secretary of State and the War Cabinet.



During the meeting, Blinken held the ministers responsible for creating a solution for the Gaza Strip as long as they refused to hand over matters to the Palestinian Authority there.



This also coincides with the increasing talk about the possibility of the opposition returning to power after the significant decline in Benjamin Netanyahu's popularity and the growing demand to hold him accountable for everything since October 7th.