On the ground in Gaza: Israeli military reveals strategic targets and tactics in ongoing ground operation

On the third day of the renewed war in Gaza, Israeli officials stated that the city of Khan Yunis, a stronghold of Yahya Sinwar, is a central objective in the second phase of the Israeli ground operation.



Leaders of the military units and officials emphasized that the war would not cease without achieving the objectives outlined in this stage, calling what has been executed so far a preparation for the actual operation.



Accompanying these statements was the officials' confirmation that Hamas would only agree to a prisoner exchange deal under Israeli terms if the intensity of airstrikes and operations continued. This condition prompted unprecedented public demonstrations by the families of prisoners, highlighting a division over the continuation of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.



"As of now, no cabinet meeting has been scheduled, and if a time is not set by 8 PM, Israel will act. On October 7, Israel allowed a criminal force to kidnap its citizens, and if it does not return them, people will not feel safe, and they will look for another country," an Israeli official said.



With the release of more names of civilian and soldier casualties in the war, including those identified for the first time as part of Hamas' list of deceased people, families of prisoners requested a meeting with the cabinet.



However, Prime Minister Netanyahu ignored their request and threatened to continue the fighting. Despite military and security warnings about the challenges Israel faces, especially in Khan Yunis, Netanyahu remains undeterred.



Estimates suggest a higher concentration of Israeli prisoners in Khan Yunis, including Hamas leaders, presenting a significant dilemma for Israel.



Former Mossad Chief Dani Yatom remarked that Hamas does not reveal its thoughts but rather dictates what Israel should think about them.



"Israel has finally decided that during negotiations, it was dragged by the Palestinians and Hamas. They determined the names and timing," he added.



Furthermore, the crowded nature of the targeted Gaza area will cost the army many soldiers' lives.



According to an Israeli report, lessons learned from the first eight weeks of the war indicated that what Tel Aviv calls "cleansing" northern areas of the Strip from Hamas fighters is not an easy task, with Shejaiya, for instance, still resisting.



Despite various risks, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant insists that reports claiming otherwise are untrue and that the army will prevail. He dismisses UN reports on the increasing threat of epidemics and a humanitarian disaster in the Strip as exaggerated.



All of this unfolds as voices caution against the officials' stubbornness in their positions, potentially creating a crisis in Israel's relationship with Washington that could undermine its war plans.