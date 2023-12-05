Global emissions: The top contributors to the climate crisis and its consequences

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05 | 11:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Global emissions: The top contributors to the climate crisis and its consequences
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Global emissions: The top contributors to the climate crisis and its consequences

Who is responsible for the rising temperatures and escalating greenhouse gas emissions (CO2, methane, nitrous oxide)?

From the onset of the Industrial Revolution to the present day, these emissions continue to surge, fueled by the environmental negligence of major nations.

The culprit sectors include energy and electricity production, relying on coal or gas, transportation, industry, trade, construction, agriculture, and more. The consequences are dire:

-       Heatwaves scorching the planet
-       Melting ice in the Arctic
-       Shrinking glaciers
-       Natural disasters and hurricanes
-       Extinction of various species

A staggering 63% of total greenhouse gas emissions emanate from the top 10 economies, leaving the rest of the world to grapple with the remaining percentage.

According to a 2023 report by the World Resources Institute, China leads the pack, contributing 24.5% of the world's total emissions, followed by the United States at 11.6% and India at 6.5%. These three countries contribute 42.6% of the world's total emissions.

The 27 European Union countries, collectively the fourth-largest economy, export around 6.5% of global emissions. Russia follows at 4.8%, Japan at 2.2%, Brazil at 2%, Indonesia at 1.9%, Iran at 1.7%, and Canada at 1.4%.

Urgent measures are required to reduce emissions in order to combat the rapid pace of climate change.

However, accusations fly between nations, each grappling with its share of responsibility, especially concerning compensation claims from countries most affected by climate change repercussions. The pressing need remains for collective global action to mitigate and adapt to the challenges ahead.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Variety and Tech

Global

Emissions

Contributors

Climate

Crisis

Consequences

LBCI Next
Gaza war shadows GCC Summit: A closer look at the forty-fourth gathering
Drilling dilemma: Energy Ministry sets 'strict' proposals for TotalEnergies in Blocks 8 and 10
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-30

Lebanon's Changing Climate: Adapting to Extremes and Global Concerns

LBCI
World News
2023-09-20

Guterres: The Climate Crisis Has Opened the Gates of Hell

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07

Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:42

UNIFIL: Violence along the Blue Line could lead to severe consequences

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

From North to South: Israeli ground operation widens in Gaza Strip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

US-Israel relations tested: Israel's War Cabinet debates humanitarian aid for Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Bab el Mandeb Strait: Implications of Houthi attacks on ships

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-01

Optimism and silence: Will there be Saudi-Israeli normalization by 2023?

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-05

Barcelona Signs Defender Iñigo Martinez on a Free Transfer

LBCI
World News
2023-07-28

Trump accused of trying to delete CCTV footage in secret documents case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-04

Drilling dilemma: Energy Ministry sets 'strict' proposals for TotalEnergies in Blocks 8 and 10

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Hezbollah reveals Tuesday attacks on Israeli soldiers' gatherings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement

LBCI
Middle East News
03:41

Al Jazeera: Israeli army withdraws from areas in Gaza after 'violent battles' with the resistance

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Hamas and Hezbollah: Strategic Coordination in the Face of Conflict

LBCI
World News
10:25

US State Department set to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to escalating West Bank attacks: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israeli airstrike hits residential house in Mays al-Jabal, sparking fire and minor injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Tensions rise as UNIFIL alarms ring out amid Israeli shelling near Tayr Harfa-Jebbayn

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

LBCI sources: Four Lebanese Army members wounded as a result of Israeli shelling near Odaisseh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More