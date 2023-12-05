News
Global emissions: The top contributors to the climate crisis and its consequences
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05 | 11:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Global emissions: The top contributors to the climate crisis and its consequences
Who is responsible for the rising temperatures and escalating greenhouse gas emissions (CO2, methane, nitrous oxide)?
From the onset of the Industrial Revolution to the present day, these emissions continue to surge, fueled by the environmental negligence of major nations.
The culprit sectors include energy and electricity production, relying on coal or gas, transportation, industry, trade, construction, agriculture, and more. The consequences are dire:
- Heatwaves scorching the planet
- Melting ice in the Arctic
- Shrinking glaciers
- Natural disasters and hurricanes
- Extinction of various species
A staggering 63% of total greenhouse gas emissions emanate from the top 10 economies, leaving the rest of the world to grapple with the remaining percentage.
According to a 2023 report by the World Resources Institute, China leads the pack, contributing 24.5% of the world's total emissions, followed by the United States at 11.6% and India at 6.5%. These three countries contribute 42.6% of the world's total emissions.
The 27 European Union countries, collectively the fourth-largest economy, export around 6.5% of global emissions. Russia follows at 4.8%, Japan at 2.2%, Brazil at 2%, Indonesia at 1.9%, Iran at 1.7%, and Canada at 1.4%.
Urgent measures are required to reduce emissions in order to combat the rapid pace of climate change.
However, accusations fly between nations, each grappling with its share of responsibility, especially concerning compensation claims from countries most affected by climate change repercussions. The pressing need remains for collective global action to mitigate and adapt to the challenges ahead.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Variety and Tech
Global
Emissions
Contributors
Climate
Crisis
Consequences
