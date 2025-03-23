U.S. President Donald Trump's outreach to Iran's top authority, Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a possible new nuclear deal is an effort to avoid military action, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday.



"We don't need to solve everything militarily," Witkoff told Fox News.



"Our signal to Iran is let's sit down and see if we can, through dialogue, through diplomacy, get to the right place. If we can, we are prepared to do that. And if we can't, the alternative is not a great alternative."





Reuters