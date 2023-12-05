From North to South: Israeli ground operation widens in Gaza Strip

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05 | 12:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From North to South: Israeli ground operation widens in Gaza Strip
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
From North to South: Israeli ground operation widens in Gaza Strip

Less than forty days have passed since the start of the Israeli ground operation into the northern and central parts of the Gaza Strip on October 27.

Now, the second phase of the ground operation has begun, targeting the southern part of the region.

The operation began from the northern town of Khan Yunis, specifically from the vicinity of the Al-Qarara town, north of Khan Yunis, where the Israeli army claimed an imminent attack was anticipated.

Khan Yunis, the main target of the Israeli operation under the pretext of Hamas leadership presence, has been under intense aerial strikes and heavy shelling since Monday, resulting in dozens of martyrs and wounded. The city has witnessed clashes between Hamas fighters and the occupying forces.

The Israeli government announced that this second offensive phase would be militarily challenging, and its outlines are becoming more evident on the ground.

According to eyewitnesses cited by AFP, dozens of Israeli tanks, armored personnel carriers, and military bulldozers advanced from the Kissufim military gate towards Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis. They are now stationed west of the Salah al-Din road, connecting the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip.

The situation is exacerbated as around 80% of Gaza's population, over two million people, have fled their homes during the war, with most seeking refuge in southern areas.

Israel is repeating its southern operation, instructing Palestinians to leave parts of Khan Yunis, heading towards the coast and the city of Rafah, bordering Egypt.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

North

South

Israeli

Ground

Operation

Gaza Strip

LBCI Next
Gaza war shadows GCC Summit: A closer look at the forty-fourth gathering
Drilling dilemma: Energy Ministry sets 'strict' proposals for TotalEnergies in Blocks 8 and 10
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-03

The Israeli army begins ground operation north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-26

Israeli Defense Minister: Ground operation in Gaza Strip will happen at the right time

LBCI
Middle East News
09:35

Israeli army: The death toll of Israeli soldiers rises to 80 since the start of the ground operation in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Global emissions: The top contributors to the climate crisis and its consequences

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

US-Israel relations tested: Israel's War Cabinet debates humanitarian aid for Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Bab el Mandeb Strait: Implications of Houthi attacks on ships

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-01

Optimism and silence: Will there be Saudi-Israeli normalization by 2023?

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-05

Barcelona Signs Defender Iñigo Martinez on a Free Transfer

LBCI
World News
2023-07-28

Trump accused of trying to delete CCTV footage in secret documents case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-04

Drilling dilemma: Energy Ministry sets 'strict' proposals for TotalEnergies in Blocks 8 and 10

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Hezbollah reveals Tuesday attacks on Israeli soldiers' gatherings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement

LBCI
Middle East News
03:41

Al Jazeera: Israeli army withdraws from areas in Gaza after 'violent battles' with the resistance

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Hamas and Hezbollah: Strategic Coordination in the Face of Conflict

LBCI
World News
10:25

US State Department set to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to escalating West Bank attacks: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israeli airstrike hits residential house in Mays al-Jabal, sparking fire and minor injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Tensions rise as UNIFIL alarms ring out amid Israeli shelling near Tayr Harfa-Jebbayn

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

LBCI sources: Four Lebanese Army members wounded as a result of Israeli shelling near Odaisseh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More