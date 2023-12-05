From North to South: Israeli ground operation widens in Gaza Strip

News
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
Less than forty days have passed since the start of the Israeli ground operation into the northern and central parts of the Gaza Strip on October 27.
Now, the second phase of the ground operation has begun, targeting the southern part of the region.
The operation began from the northern town of Khan Yunis, specifically from the vicinity of the Al-Qarara town, north of Khan Yunis, where the Israeli army claimed an imminent attack was anticipated.
Khan Yunis, the main target of the Israeli operation under the pretext of Hamas leadership presence, has been under intense aerial strikes and heavy shelling since Monday, resulting in dozens of martyrs and wounded. The city has witnessed clashes between Hamas fighters and the occupying forces.
The Israeli government announced that this second offensive phase would be militarily challenging, and its outlines are becoming more evident on the ground.
According to eyewitnesses cited by AFP, dozens of Israeli tanks, armored personnel carriers, and military bulldozers advanced from the Kissufim military gate towards Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis. They are now stationed west of the Salah al-Din road, connecting the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip.
The situation is exacerbated as around 80% of Gaza's population, over two million people, have fled their homes during the war, with most seeking refuge in southern areas.
Israel is repeating its southern operation, instructing Palestinians to leave parts of Khan Yunis, heading towards the coast and the city of Rafah, bordering Egypt.
